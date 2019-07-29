Shine Water to Launch in Publix

CHARLESTON, S.C.— Physician Made Beverages has announced an upcoming launch in Publix grocery stores located in Miami, Jacksonville, Lakeland, Atlanta and Charlotte. United Natural Foods (UNFI) will begin delivering Charleston born Shine Water to 60 Publix locations this summer, including a select number of Charleston stores.

Chief development officer Angel French said: “Publix is one of America’s largest and most admired grocery chains and makes perfect sense as a key next step in Shine’s growth to become a national brand. We are thrilled to be working with them to bring Shine to more consumers throughout the southeast and aim for full distribution in their stores by 2020.”

Publix will begin rolling out Shine in mid-August with completion expected by the first of September.

Shine Water is a physician-developed wellness and sport beverage infused with vitamin D, essential electrolytes (potassium, magnesium, calcium), Zinc and antioxidants with Zero Sugar and only 20calories per bottle. Each ingredient is carefully selected based on nutritional science and delivered in meaningful amounts. Shine Water comes in four delicious and refreshing flavors: Strawberry Lemon, Poma-Grape, Kiwi Cucumber and the delicious new Peach Mango.

The company has additional retail launches in the works for late 2019 and early 2020 with the goal of national distribution in 2021. Learn more at ShineWater.com.