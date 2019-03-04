Shire City Herbals to Debut Super Shots at Expo West

PITTSFIELD, Mass.— Shire City Herbals, makers of Fire Cider brand vinegar tonics, will be exhibitors at the 2019 Natural Products Expo West, to be held in Anaheim, California, on March 5-9. Show attendees will be the first to sample Fire Cider Super Shots, the 1 oz. travel size of their popular apple cider vinegar tonics. Attendees will also have the opportunity to sample the full line of flavor blends and discover their line of food service and retail offerings at booth number #2430, in the Anaheim Convention Center.

Shire City Herbals begins 2019 with great momentum, after closing out a successful 2018, which included negotiating national distribution through KeHE, one of the oldest and most respected organic wholesale foods distributors in the industry, and a successful launch of its full line of flavors in three food service-sized offerings. The debut of Super Shots is the start of a year-long roll-out of new products and offerings from the company.

Dedicated to providing USDA-Certified Organic, whole food, nutrient-packed health tonics, Shire City Herbals will showcase their retail and food service sizes in the brand’s three flavors: the flagship Fire Cider Original blend, vegan certified Fire Cider Honey-Free and Fire Cider African Bronze. Sampling will take place at the Shire City Herbals booth throughout the show.

“We continue to see an increasing demand for apple cider vinegar-based products, and this has inspired us to increase our focus in the specialty food space,” said Dana St. Pierre, CEO and founder of Shire City Herbals. “The company is excited to continue to introduce Fire Cider to new markets and to continue our mission of bringing our products to as many consumers as we can.”

About Fire Cider

In business since 2011, Fire Cider is now found in over 4,000 retail stores nationwide. Fire Cider can be found in natural, specialty food and conventional grocers, juice bars and retailers across the United States and Canada. Retail partners include Wegman’s, Vitamin Shoppe, Sprouts Farmers Market, MOM’s Organic Market, Fresh Thyme Farmers Market and Lassens Natural Foods & Vitamins. For more information on Expo West visit .expowest.com For more information on Shire City Herbals or Fire Cider, please visit firecider.com.