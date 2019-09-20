Smooth Ambler Spirits Introduces Return of Old Scout Straight Bourbon 99 Proof

NEW YORK— Eight years since its original debut, Smooth Ambler Spirits introduces the return of Old Scout Straight Bourbon Whiskey 99 Proof. This expression, which quickly gained a cult-like following, became beloved by bourbon hunters and flew off store shelves – will once again be available in limited hand-selected batches starting fall 2019.

Smooth Ambler Spirits is known as much for the bold and balanced flavors of their bourbons as they are for the bold balance in their lives, livelihood, and the way they celebrate both how a whiskey tastes and where it is distilled. Firm believers that good whiskey comes from someplace really good, the American distilling company pioneered and popularized transparency in whiskey sourcing when they first launched the Old Scout brand. Smooth Ambler Spirits continues to deliver on their core beliefs and demonstrates this within their portfolio, as well as with the new release of Old Scout Straight Bourbon Whiskey 99 Proof.

Smooth Ambler Spirits is known as much for the bold and balanced flavors of their bourbons as they are for the bold balance in their lives, livelihood, and the way they celebrate both how a whiskey tastes and where it is distilled. Firm believers that good whiskey comes from someplace really good, the American distilling company pioneered and popularized transparency in whiskey sourcing when they first launched the Old Scout brand.Smooth Ambler Spirits continues to deliver on their core beliefs and demonstrates this within their portfolio, as well as with the new release of Old Scout Straight Bourbon Whiskey 99 Proof.

Smooth Ambler’s Old Scout Straight Bourbon Whiskey 99 Proof is non chill-filtered and bottled at 49.5% alcohol by volume. The new expressions will be available in limited, hand-selected batches at wine and spirits shops (SRP: $44.99 / 750 mL), restaurants and bars in the U.S starting fall 2019. Additionally, custom retailer picks of Old Scout Bourbon Single Barrels will also return.

For more information visit us at www.smoothambler.com and follow us on Instagram at www.instagram.com/smoothambler.