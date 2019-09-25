Soylent Launches Mint Chocolate Flavor, New Campaign

LOS ANGELES– Soylent Nutrition, Inc., the makers of Soylent Drinks, Powder and Soylent Squared Bars, today announced its new green-labeled flavor, Mint Chocolate. The all new ready-to drink flavor has a delicious, creamy milk chocolate taste with a hint of mint that will remind you of one of your favorite flavors of ice cream, but with 36 essential nutrients and 20 grams of plant protein – your body and your planet will thank you.

“Our new Mint Chocolate Drink requested by our fans was engineered by Soylent’s hard-working team, with the complex tastes of humanity in mind,” quipped Andrew Thomas, Soylent’s VP of Brand Marketing. “With its attractive mint green label, we thought it was a perfect time for a new campaign that finally answers one of the internet’s most burning questions — what is the secret of Soylent? It’s plants, not people.”

For those familiar with Soylent’s origins, the name actually comes from the dystopian Harry Harrison book on overpopulation “Make Room! Make Room!,” which inspired the classic cult film Soylent Green starring iconic film actor Charlton Heston. “If you follow Soylent on social media channels you will find so-called internet ‘trolls’ that love to answer every Soylent comment with the famous Heston line,” said Thomas. “It’s always been our policy not to respond — until now.” Thomas shared that the new campaign includes digital advertising, social outreach and an animated video that he thought “would never get approved.”

But this new campaign is not just a product launch and self-effacing jokes. It also includes the release of Soylent’s year-long Life Cycle Analysis (LCA) which reveals how the manufacturing of their products – from crops to finished goods – impacts the environment. Although like most bottle manufacturers, Soylent has work to do on packaging, one of the findings that the independent study revealed is that the use of Soy Protein is a major driver in being eco-friendly. Soy produces the most usable protein per acre out of all plant and animal protein in the western agricultural system and is also the most energy efficient protein to produce. When comparing a 2 oz. fast-food cheeseburger, the cheeseburger causes five times the carbon dioxide emissions vs. a Soylent Drink.

“It’s a crucial time in our existence, with an ever-increasing population and a need for more bioavailable, sustainable sources of nutrition,” said Julie Daoust, PhD, VP Product Development & Innovation. “Many companies talk about their sustainability impact, but very few actually make the investment to get the independent data to prove or disprove their assumptions. We’ve continued to focus on creating products that are delicious,nutrient dense and good for the future of our planet. In more ways than one, Soylent really is green.”

Soylent will continue to tout the benefits of incorporating more plant-based meals into consumers’ diets and will be using various insights from the LCA in marketing materials to educate consumers on how Soylent can help them achieve their nutrition and sustainability goals. To read more about the results of Soylent’s Life Cycle Analysis,visit soylent.com/lca.

New Mint Chocolate is available now on soylent.com and will be available on Amazon in October. In addition, with Soylent’s retail partnership with Big Geyser in the New York area, Mint Chocolate will be the first variety that ships to retail within weeks of its online debut and will be showing up in select stores in New York in November.

About Soylent

Soylent is a pioneer in food technology, producing delicious, functional foods, with complete nutrition that are good for the body and the planet. In 2013, the first Soylent meal replacement powder was created to help fill the need for a simpler, more efficient food source. The company has since grown to become both a disruptor and a driver in the Food Tech world. Soylent is on a mission to provide complete, sustainable nutrition that is accessible,appealing and affordable to all, and its line of products are engineered from the ground-up to provide the vitamins,minerals, fats, carbohydrates and protein that the body needs – all in convenient packages. Soylent’s latest product launch, Soylent Squared, is the first complete 100 calorie mini meal, creating a more nutritious way to get the snack or meal you need when you need it. Soylent’s innovative products include Original and Cacao in Drink and Powder, 180 calorie Soylent Bridge, and 14 oz. ready-to-drink bottles available in eight delicious flavors. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA. For additional information please visit Soylent.com.