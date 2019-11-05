Soylent Launches New Strawberry 4-Pack Exclusively at Target

LOS ANGELES– Soylent Nutrition, Inc., the makers of Soylent Drinks, Powder and Soylent Squared, has launched a Ready-to-Drink Strawberry 4-pack exclusively at select Target stores nationwide. For every Strawberry 4-pack sold through Dec. 14, 2019, Soylent will donate the financial equivalent of one meal, up to 35,000 meals, to Swipe Out Hunger, a national nonprofit committed to ending college student hunger.

Soylent envisions a world where every person can afford and access all the nutrition and calories they need and has recently expanded its impact and philanthropic programs, developing what is now known as #SoylentForGood. Since the brand’s inception, Soylent has donated more than 2 million meals to take action against food insecurity, a domestic and global crisis.

With this limited time offer, Target customers have the opportunity to try Soylent’s delicious Strawberry flavor, all while supporting #SoylentForGood and helping fight student food insecurity.

“Soylent is proud to support Swipe Out Hunger and their mission to end student food insecurity in the U.S.,” Soylent SVP of Sales Melody Conner said. “Additionally, it has been very important to us [Soylent] to work with retailers in order to bring new items to consumers, allowing them to engage with our brand in new ways. This has been critical to our success as we have grown in retail. It is the season of giving, which is a great time for consumers to head to Target and try Soylent Strawberry and support an incredible cause while doing so!”

Soylent first launched its 4-count 11 oz. multipacks last year in both Target and Walmart, marking a significant step in expanding Soylent’s accessibility footprint, bridging the gap between their single bottle and 12 pack offerings. The new Strawberry flavor joins the existing Cacao and Vanilla flavors and can be found in the nutrition section of Target. Strawberry will also be available on select end-caps through February 2020.

About Soylent

Soylent is a pioneer in food technology, producing delicious, functional foods, with complete nutrition that are good for the body and the planet. In 2013, Founder & Chairman Rob Rhinehart developed the first iteration in his kitchen after recognizing the need for a simpler, more efficient food source. The company has grown to become both a disruptor and a driver in the Food Tech world. Soylent is on a mission to provide complete, sustainable nutrition that is affordable, appealing, and affordable to all, and its line of products are engineered from the ground-up to provide the vitamins, minerals, fats, carbohydrates and protein that the body needs – all in convenient packages. Soylent’s innovative products include Original Powder, Cacao Powder, Cafe Mocha Powder, Bridge, the 180 calorie, in-between meal, and 14oz Ready-to-Drink bottles available in Original, Cacao, Strawberry, Vanilla, Cafe Mocha, Cafe Vanilla, and Cafe Chai. The Company is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

