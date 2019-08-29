Soylent Surpasses 2 Million Meals Donated to Help Combat Food Insecurity

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Soylent Nutrition, Inc., the makers of Soylent Drinks, Powder and new Soylent Squared, today announced a major milestone for its company-wide social impact initiative, #SoylentForGood. Soylent has now donated more than 2 million meals since its inception to take action against food insecurity, a domestic and global crisis.

“A staggering 1 in 9 people worldwide struggle with food insecurity and the ratio is roughly the same in the U.S.,” said Bryan Crowley, Soylent CEO. “Our team is so passionate about our mission and making a difference in the world, and we are very proud of passing the 2 million meal mark and we look forward to continuing to find ways to combat food insecurity everywhere we can.”

Soylent envisions a world where every person can afford and access all the nutrition and calories they need and has recently expanded its impact and philanthropic programs, developing what is now known as #SoylentForGood. Soylent has continued to find unique and impactful ways to combat food insecurity. A recent study showed that nearly half (45 percent) of U.S. college students are food insecure. This issue spurred Soylent to team up with Swipe Out Hunger, a national nonprofit committed to ending college student hunger. Swipe Out Hunger currently provides efficient anti-hunger programs on 83 campuses across 32 states, and has served 1.7 million meals to date.

“Many college students have defied the odds and made it to college despite their economic hardships,” said Jamie Sullivan, Soylent’s Director of Sustainability and Corporate Affairs. “As Soylent has expanded onto college campuses all over the country we have become intimately aware that many of these students are now facing serious problems meeting their basic needs. We are excited to support the innovative work that Swipe Out Hunger is doing and also raise awareness of this critical issue.”

For the 2019 back to school season, Soylent has committed it’s largest financial donation since the inception of #SoylentForGood, which will provide 500,000 meals to students in need. Soylent’s Buy a Meal, Give a Meal initiative has been running throughout the month of August its impact to students will span the entire year. You can go to soylent.com to learn more.

“Soylent has stepped up in the fight to address food insecurity on college campuses. As one of our valuable corporate partners, Soylent has shown its commitment not only through their incredible financial support, but also through their generous donation of office space,” said Rachel Sumekh, Founder and CEO of Swipe Out Hunger. “In early August, we were so grateful to use Soylent’s headquarters for our 2019 Student Leadership Summit, hosting thoughtful workshops and breakout sessions for our student leaders from across the country.”

About Soylent

Soylent is a pioneer in food technology, producing delicious, functional foods, with complete nutrition that are good for the body and the planet. In 2013, the first Soylent meal replacement powder was created to help fill the need for a simpler, more efficient food source. The company has since grown to become both a disruptor and a driver in the Food Tech world. Soylent is on a mission to provide complete, sustainable nutrition that is accessible, appealing and affordable to all, and its line of products are engineered from the ground-up to provide the vitamins, minerals, fats, carbohydrates and protein that the body needs – all in convenient packages. Soylent’s latest product launch, Soylent Squared, is the first complete 100 calorie mini meal, creating a more nutritious way to get the snack or meal you need when you need it. Soylent’s innovative products include Original, Cacao, and Café Powder, healthy snacking alternative Soylent Bridge, and 14oz ready-to-drink bottles available in seven delicious flavors. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA. For additional information please visit www.Soylent.com.

About Swipe Out Hunger

Swipe Out Hunger is a national nonprofit committed to ending college student hunger. It partners with colleges and universities to provide financially and logistically efficient anti-hunger programs. The organization’s flagship program, “The Swipe Drive,” allows students to donate their extra meal plan swipes to their peers who face food insecurity on campus. Recognized for its entrepreneurial nature, Swipe Out Hunger has been named an Obama White House Champion For Change and its founder, Rachel Sumekh, has landed a spot on the Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list. From its beginnings as a grassroots movement at UCLA in 2010, Swipe Out Hunger has since served 1.7 million nourishing meals across 32 states and more than 80 campuses. For more information, visit swipehunger.org.