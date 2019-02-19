Spindrift Sparkling Water Announces Lime Flavor

NEWTON, Mass.– Spindrift, the first sparkling water made with real squeezed fruit, has announced the launch of its 10th flavor, Lime, and is issuing a call for a lime emoji. The digital campaign, WHY #NOLIMEEMOJI? asks consumers to join Spindrift in the effort to give the unsung hero of citrus its long overdue limelight by sharing why they love lime on social media using the hashtag #NoLimeEmoji.

“The launch of Spindrift Lime is a direct response to requests from the Spindrift community. Our fans are always submitting new flavor ideas and lime has long been one of the most popular requests,” said Bill Creelman, founder and CEO of Spindrift. “Lime is actually the most popular flavor in the flavored sparkling water category, but Spindrift is the first brand with scale to make it with real squeezed lime juice.”

In the excitement to tell the world about the new flavor release, the team noticed that there was a whole basket of fruit emojis – but no lime. Even with the most recent release, there is still no lime emoji. Enlisting the help of their community, Spindrift looks to rally those on social media seeking to complete their citrus expression with the tiny lime emoji. To support Spindrift’s commitment to giving back, during the WHY #NOLIMEEMOJI? campaign, Spindrift will donate $1 for every Instagram or Twitter post using #NoLimeEmoji to Whole Kids Foundation (up to $50,000 dollars) between Feb. 19 and March 31, 2019, 12:01 a.m. EST.

“As a brand that is making the transition from start-up to household name, we have relied heavily on social media to tell our brand story and keep our loyal fans in the loop on brand news. As we were developing plans for the lime launch and saw that the lime emoji didn’t exist, we resolved to help fix the oversight, while highlighting one of our favorite non-profit partners,” Spindrift SVP of Marketing, Caroline Kibler explained.

“Up until today, if someone asked me to rate my love of Spindrift on a scale of 1-10, I would have said 10 immediately. But then they brought Lime to my table and now I have no choice but to rate it at a gajillion,” said actress Kristen Bell. “Sometimes you don’t know what’s missing from your life (or fridge) until someone hands it to you. Spindrift has come up with a fun, creative idea for sharing their new Lime flavor and I’m totally on board with #NoLimeEmoji. How could there possibly be two apple emojis and no lime? That’s just bonkers. But what I really love is their give back program for every #NoLimeEmoji hashtag that gets posted. It’s good for your texts and good for your soul – win, win!”

People can join the campaign by sharing all the ways they’d utilize a lime emoji – if they had one – on social media. Photos of guacamole, margaritas, key lime pie and more should be posted with the hashtag #NoLimeEmoji. Spindrift will use these submissions as part of their proposal to Unicode in the hopes of correcting this small injustice and bringing an official lime fruit emoji to the world in the next emoji release.

“While we want to create buzz around Lime and help lime earn emoji status – at the end of the day, the true focus should be on real ingredients. Whole Kids Foundation provides children across the country with access to healthy, fresh fruits and veggies. We’re proud to support this cause because raising awareness for simple, real ingredients is always the most important thing to us,” said Kibler.

The WHY #NOLIMEEMOJI? campaign launches today alongside the debut of the Spindrift Lime flavor. Spindrift Lime will be available starting in late February 2019 on Amazon, The Spindrift Market and in select retailers, including Target and Kroger this spring. Spindrift is also showcasing the new flavor at this year’s Natural Products Expo West (booth #5531).

For more information about the campaign visit nolimeemoji.com.

About Spindrift

Spindrift is the first sparkling water made with real, squeezed fruit. Founded in 2010, Spindrift celebrates simplicity, transparency and the superior taste that only real ingredients can deliver. All products are free of added sweeteners or natural flavors, and only consist of water, just the right amount of bubbles and real squeezed fruit – yup, that is it. Spindrift works with family farms to source the best fruit to make the juices and rich purees they use. The result is light, bright and flavor-rich sparkling water that tastes just like the fruit in its name. Varieties include: Blackberry, Cranberry Raspberry, Cucumber, Half Tea & Half Lemon, Grapefruit, Lemon, Orange Mango, Strawberry, Raspberry Lime and Lime. Spindrift sparkling water is available nationwide at grocery retailers and café-style restaurants, including Trader Joe’s, Whole Foods Market, Starbucks, Kroger, Target and online at Amazon and shop.spindriftfresh.com. Spindrift was ranked #385 on Inc. Magazine’s 2017 list of fastest-growing companies. The company donates to environmental not-for-profits through their membership to 1 percent For The Planet. Spindrift is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. For more information, visit spindriftfresh.com.

About Whole Kids Foundation

Whole Kids Foundation supports schools and inspires families to improve children’s nutrition and wellness. Founded by Whole Foods Market in 2011, the independent, nonprofit organization is based in Austin, Texas and serves schools and organizations in the U.S., Canada and the U.K. For more information on the Foundation’s school programs including school gardens, salad bars, bee hives and nutrition education for teachers, visit wholekidsfoundation.org. For more information, visit wholekidsfoundation.org. For ongoing news and updates, follow Whole Kids Foundation on Facebook or Twitter at @WholeKidsFnd.