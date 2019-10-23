Spritz Sparkling Tea Announces December Launch

COLUMBUS, Ohio— Spritz Sparkling Tea, a Dublin, Ohio, beverage startup, is set to launch in December with their first two flavors — a hibiscus tea kissed with flavors of dragon fruit, guava and mango, and a green tea infused with tastes of pomegranate, peach and lemon. The non-alcoholic, herbal tea is now available for pre-orders via their website, and both flavors will officially be available online and through local retailers this December.

Columbus, Ohio, based on-premise retailers already on-board to sell Spritz offerings include REBoL, Townhall, North High Brewing, Haven Collective, Friendship Fitness, PAI Yoga & Fitness and Meza Wine Shop. The sparkling tea offerings will also be available to consumers nationwide via a full e-commerce platform the brand is set to unveil this November.

Founded by Kathryn Dougherty, Spritz Sparkling Tea is a startup that develops and markets a line of softly sparkling, boldly flavored tea infusions in an effort to help customers celebrate everyday victories that amount to extraordinary milestones. In support of this mission, Spritz Sparkling Tea has pledged to donate one percent of every purchase to programs and nonprofits that support women boldly pursuing their dreams.

Inspiration for Spritz came years ago while Dougherty and friends were training for an Ironman competition. She recognized a gap in the market for non-alcoholic drink alternatives that were fun to drink, beautiful to look at and offered health benefits and flavors that appealed to women — specifically female athletes.

Dougherty experimented with recipes and flavor combinations and after receiving a powerful response to her teas from family and friends, partnered with a flavor house to develop her first line of professionally formulated, shelf-stable, sparkling tea infusions. The resulting product recently won first place crowd favorite at an invite-only market research and startup pitch event hosted by a venture capital firm.

As founder and CEO of Spritz Sparkling Tea, Dougherty holds an MBA from Drexel University and brings to the table over ten years of business experience at a Fortune 500 company, as well as a personal passion for health, fitness and empowering women to be strong, healthy and confident.

For more information on Spritz Sparkling Tea or to pre-order, please visit spritztea.com.

About Spritz Sparkling Tea

Spritz Sparkling Tea, based in Columbus, Ohio, is a female-founded start-up that develops and markets a line of softly sparkling, boldly flavored tea infusions. On a mission to use sparkling tea as a platform for female empowerment, Spritz Sparkling Tea strives to be the hydration women reach for to energize their days, celebrate their victories, accessorize their successes and inspire their next moves.