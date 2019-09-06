Sunshine Beverages Announces Sparkling Energy Water

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.— Sunshine Beverages announced today the launch of zero sugar, zero calorie Sunshine sparkling energy water, representing the first line extension for the Carolina-based beverage brand. The new sparkling energy waters will be available in three flavors – Citrus Lime, Pomegranate Acai and Lotus Pear – and will officially debut at Expo East next week.

Sunshine currently offers a line-up of better-for-you energy drinks promising a feel good energy boost with vitamins, electrolytes and natural caffeine. And, after nearly doubling in sales each of the last two years, Sunshine will introduce the sparkling waters as a zero-sugar option with the same feel good energy profile.

“The demand for products with low to no sugar is only going to accelerate, and, with the growing consumer demand for sparkling water, this was a natural extension for the Sunshine brand. It’s been an exciting 18 months of R&D. We will always prioritize taste and quality, and it took us time to get the product just right,” said Lizzie Ward Roediger, President of Sunshine. “The samples have been like gold around our office.”

One can of Sunshine sparkling energy water contains 100% of the recommended daily value for vitamins A through E, including B12, B6, B5 and B3. Particularly fitting is the addition of vitamin D, which, of course, is produced in the body from exposure to actual sunshine. The waters also have electrolytes and a caffeine level similar to a small cup of coffee.

“We’re seeing a growing interest for stacked functionality as consumers seek out products that serve more than one functional purpose,” Roediger said. “Sunshine’s current beverages answer on that demand, and the Sunshine sparkling energy waters take it a step further. All our products are created to help consumers feel their best – we really believe that’s the best kind of energy.”

The caffeine level in Sunshine’s energy beverages is unique to the energy drink category. One 12 oz. can of a Sunshine energy drink or sparkling energy water has 70 mg of natural caffeine, which is less than most energy drinks today.

“We’re reaching an individual that is looking for an alternative to coffee or tea, not traditional energy drinks,” said Roediger. “Many of the traditional and better-for-you energy drinks have well over 100 mg of caffeine and often include additional stimulant ingredients like guarana and ginseng. Sunshine has only 70 mg of caffeine, which comes from organic green coffee beans. Sunshine is what you grab when you need an afternoon boost but also want a good night of sleep!”

Sunshine is one of the few caffeinated energy drinks on the market to meet the FDA’s generally recognized as safe (GRAS) guidelines, which equates to approximately 71 mg of caffeine per 12 oz. serving.

“The new sparkling energy waters are spot-on with consumption trends and preferences. Now it’s about trial and educating new consumers about Sunshine,” stated John Carson, Chairman of InterContinental Beverage Capital and advisor to Sunshine. “In addition to the preferred taste and functionality of Sunshine products, consumers identify with the brand and its inclusive message. All these factors give Sunshine strong cross-category appeal, and the beverages will serve multiple consumption occasions – not just energy.”

Sunshine has no intentions of slowing down. Jack Tally, Sunshine Chief Operating Officer, shared the company’s perspective on product development.

“Sunshine product innovation will always be driven by the consumer,” said Tally. “With the sparkling energy waters, we identified an opportunity to serve a new segment of consumers seeking a great-tasting, zero-calorie boost. We also listened to our existing consumers and recognized the need to serve them in new beverage occasions.”

Sunshine is distributed in the Southeast, Mid-Atlantic and Colorado through a DSD distribution network primarily comprised of Anheuser-Busch and MillerCoors wholesalers as well as non-alcoholic, craft beer and wine distributors. Sunshine retail locations include Lowes Foods, The Fresh Market, Food Lion, Publix, Harris Teeter, QuikTrip, Spinx, Quality Mart and many other regional chains and independent accounts.

Sunshine sparkling energy waters will be available in a single 12 oz. can and will launch at retail in 2020. The brand will have a limited quantity available on their website (drinkthesunshine.com) starting next month, and they are inviting followers to sign up at DrinkTheSunshine.com to be notified when the new products go live.

About Sunshine Beverages

Sunshine is a fast-growing beverage company based in Winston-Salem, North Carolina offering better-for-you energy drinks with craveable, sparkling taste and a feel good energy blend of ingredients. Sunshine’s energy drinks and sparkling energy waters are available in six total flavors, each with vitamins, electrolytes and just enough natural caffeine to deliver the perfect pick-me-up. In a market overrun with extreme, Sunshine is pioneering efforts to redefine the energy drink by bringing consumers a positive, everyday boost with the promise of great taste, better-for-you ingredients and balanced functionality. Sunshine is sold in major retailers, including The Fresh Market, Lowes Foods, Food Lion, Publix, Harris Teeter and QuikTrip along with many regional and independent accounts. The beverages are also available for purchase on Drinkthesunshine.com and Amazon. Learn more at drinkthesunshine.com.