Sweet Reason Announces Hires of JW Fischer and Hal Kravitz

NEW YORK— CBD-infused beverage brand, Sweet Reason Beverage Co., has formally announced the appointments of beverage industry veterans JW Fischer as VP of Sales, and Hal Kravitz as Advisor. Both individuals will be instrumental in scaling the brand, growing the sales team and expanding distribution as Sweet Reason becomes a market leader within the growing CBD beverage category.

Sweet Reason’s Founder and CEO, Hilary McCain, is excited to bring two industry leaders on board. “I could not be more proud to welcome Hal and JW to our Sweet Reason team. Both Hal and JW bring a wealth of leadership and beverage experience to Sweet Reason. With them on our team, we are well-positioned to lead this category.”

With more than 20 years of experience in beverage sales and distribution, Fischer will be responsible for solidifying relationships with large distributors and selling into major retailers.

“Under Hilary’s leadership and steadfast vision, I look forward to growing Sweet Reason’s sales team and expanding distribution across the country”, shared Fisher. “Sweet Reason has demonstrated that it is the best CBD beverage on the market. I’m proud to join the team that is setting the bar high for CBD beverages in this new and exciting industry.”

As an Advisor, Kravitz will be instrumental in guiding Sweet Reason through key strategic decisions as the company prepares to scale significantly in 2020. After spending over 30 years as a leader in the CocaCola system, Kravitz has held advisory board positions at Hoist Rapid Hydration and Celsius Holdings, Inc., and was AQUAhydrate’s Chief Executive Officer from November 2014 through April 2018.

“Working with Sweet Reason as an emerging startup, I have seen that they have the right team, product and drive to be a force in the growing, competitive CBD beverage industry. I’m excited for Sweet Reason to continue to lead the charge in this space,” Kravitz offered.

Launched in December 2018, Sweet Reason’s success as the cleanest CBD beverage offering on the market has deeply resonated with financial players and consumers alike. Poised to become the leading hemp and cannabis beverage business in North America, Sweet Reason is currently available in over 200 New York retailers including Westside Market, Morton Williams, City Acres, and more, with national expansion plans on the horizon.

Sweet Reason is offered in four unique and refreshing flavor profiles – Grapefruit, Cucumber Mint, Strawberry Lavender and, their newest, Lemon Rhubarb (MSRP $5.99 per bottle). For more information on Sweet Reason, please visit drinksweetreason.com and follow on Instagram ​@drinksweetreason​. For wholesale inquiries, please email ​orders@drinksweetreason.com

About Sweet Reason

Sweet Reason is a hemp and cannabis beverage brand made in the USA that launched with a line of naturally flavored, CBD-infused sparkling waters. Sweet Reason has no sugar or sweeteners, five calories and three simple ingredients, making it one of the cleanest and healthiest CBD beverages on the market. The beverages include a highly-researched and unique form of C02-extracted CBD from Colorado organic hemp that maximizes bioavailability. Sweet Reason believes that hemp is a natural friend of human happiness and that beverages are the perfect way to enjoy the powerful health benefits of CBD, without reservation. Sweet Reason donates 1% of sales to mental health research.