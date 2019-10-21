Teeling Whiskey Launches New Single Pot Still and Single Cask

NEW YORK— Teeling Whiskey is proud to launch their two newest expressions just in time for the holiday season– the Single Pot Still and Single Cask Whiskey. On the heels of their record-breaking win for the 24 Year Old, named World’s Best Single Malt at the 2019 World WhiskiesAwards, Teeling is continuing to make waves in the category and breathe new life into Irish whiskey with these two new products.

Teeling’s new Single Pot Still is the first whiskey distilled in Dublin in nearly 50 years, serving as a symbol of Irish Whiskey’s recent revival, kick-started by founders, Jack and Stephen Teeling. This expression is crafted using a uniquely Irish mash bill consisting of malted and unmalted barley, paying homage to a famous Dublin style while forging a new path in the single pot still category.

“The release of our own Dublin distilled whiskey completes the revival of craft distilling in Dublin and draws us into a new renaissance, not only for Teeling Whiskey but also for Dublin distilled Irish whiskey as a whole,” said Jack Teeling, Founder & Managing Director.

With innovation and creative distilling techniques on the forefront, Teeling is also launching their new, limited-release Single Cask that is available exclusively to the US market. Hyper-limited to only 846 total bottles available only in New York, California and Illinois, this unique expression boasts an understated flavor and robust natural character.

Beginning as a single malt whiskey, originally matured in former bourbon barrels, the new Single Cask is finished in chestnut casks, resulting in an unusual and complex flavor profile featuring a distinctive chestnut influence.

As with all Teeling Whiskey, the new Single Pot Still and Single Cask are finished with Jack Teeling’s signature on the labels as the final sign of approval. Both expressions will be available onReserveBar.com and fine liquor stores.

Teeling Single Pot Still

92 proof

SRP: $64.99

Available Jan. 1, 2020; available for pre-sale on Nov. 15

Teeling Single Cask

110.2 proof

SRP: $99.99

Available Nov. 1

About The Teeling Whiskey Company

The Teeling Whiskey Company was founded in 2012 to revive the old Teeling family trademark of Irish whiskey and bring craft distilling back to the City of Dublin. The Teeling Whiskey Company has quickly become the most progressive Irish whiskey company, driving category choice and innovation through a selection of unique handcrafted small batch Irish whiskeys. The Teeling Whiskey Distillery started operation in 2015 as the first new distillery in Dublin for over 125 years and has taken in over 300,000visitors since opening in June of that year. Teeling Whiskey is now exported to over 60 different export markets, has won over 185international awards for its quality and is the fastest growing premium Irish whiskey in Ireland.