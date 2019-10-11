Templeton Rye Releases Maple Cask Finish Whiskey

TEMPLETON, Iowa– Templeton Rye Whiskey announces Templeton Rye Maple Cask Finish Whiskey, the first limited-edition expression in their innovative Barrel Finish Series. In collaboration with Wood’s Vermont Syrup Company, Templeton Rye Maple Cask Finish has been expertly finished in ex-Templeton Rye American Oak barrels that were specifically seasoned with the finest Maple Syrup, resulting in a whiskey beautifully balanced between subtle tones of sweetness and Templeton’s complex notes of rye spice.

“We were delighted to work with the family at Wood’s Vermont Syrup Company for our Maple Cash Finish Rye Whiskey, the first limited-edition expression in our Barrel Finish Series,” said Tim Grimes, Brand Ambassador of Templeton Rye. “As they were the first company in the Northeast to ever barrel age Maple Syrup and have that process down to perfection, we felt they were the perfect fit for us on this project.”

To make this authentic Maple Cask Finish Whiskey, fresh maple syrup was produced and shipped from the Vermont farm to the Iowa distillery, where the Templeton team then seasoned 80 empty Templeton barrels with the premium Maple Syrup. To ensure the required influence on the wood, the barrels were then turned daily for a two-month period to allow the syrup to soak into the wood staves and maximize the flavors that would later be imparted into the whiskey during the secondary maturation period.

After the maple syrup is removed, the barrels are then filled with Templeton Straight Rye Whiskey and left for an additional maturation period of two months. The resulting expression is a whiskey with new, elegant notes of dark chocolate enhanced by the time in maple syrup barrels.

Templeton Rye Maple Cask Finish is available in limited quantities, producing a total of 4,000 cases of six for the global market, at a suggested retail price of $34.99-39.99 for a 750ml bottle, depending upon region. It is bottled at 46% ABV (92 proof) and can be enjoyed neat or on the rocks, and beautifully enhances your classic rye cocktails. For more information on Templeton Rye and their line of whiskeys, visit templetonrye.com or follow on Twitter/Facebook at @TempletonRye and Instagram at @TempletonRyeWhiskey.

About Templeton Rye

Templeton Rye Whiskey, introduced legally in 2006, tracks back to the early 1920s when residents of Templeton distilled a much sought-after rye whiskey. While the whiskey today is different and has evolved, the Templeton portfolio and distillery remains inspired by those original bootleggers and their entrepreneurial spirit. In 2017, Templeton Rye broke ground on the state-of-the-art Templeton Whiskey Distillery and officially opened to visitors in 2018. The distillery in Templeton, Iowa boasts a visitor center, museum, bottling plant, and a 50,000 square foot maturation warehouse with a capacity of 2.6 million bottles per year and the capability to produce all American whiskey styles under one roof. The first distillery run of 100% Iowa-made rye whiskey also took place in 2018 and will be available for consumption in 2022. All current Templeton Rye product available for sale currently has been distilled and aged in Indiana, with blending and bottling taking place at the Iowa distillery. Templeton Rye currently has two core expressions: 4-Year-Old and 6-Year-Old along with the limited-edition releases of Barrel Strength Rye. Learn more about Templeton Rye Whiskey by visiting templetonrye.com or follow on Twitter/Facebook at @TempletonRye and Instagram at @TempletonRyeWhiskey.

About Wood’s Vermont Syrup Company

The Wood’s family-run company has been producing maple syrup in Randolph, Vermont for five-generations. The first generation to settle in Randolph were farmers, who grew and processed all of their food from the land. Today, Wood’s Vermont Syrup Company presides over a 54-acre farm where they tap thousands of trees with buckets and make more than 2,000 gallons of syrup each year.