The Alkaline Water Company Partners with Centuria Foods to Expand CBD Infused Product Portfolio

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and TSXV: WTER), a leading producer of premium bottled alkaline drinking water sold under the brand name Alkaline88, today announced the expansion of its Cannabidiol “CBD” product portfolio with the launch of CBD-shots, tinctures, capsules, and powder packs.

Under the umbrella of A88 Infused Beverage Division Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary, the Company intends to expand its CBD product portfolio to include a wide range of ingestible CBD products, including:

25mg Hemp-derived CBD Infused Beverage Shots Energy Shot — Blood Orange Flavored Recovery Shot — Peach Mango Flavored Relax Shot — Watermelon Cucumber Flavored Sleep Shot — Lemon Honey Flavored

150mg Hemp-derived CBD Tinctures

25mg Hemp-derived CBD Capsules

25mg Hemp-derived CBD Powder Packs

To develop and bring these new products to market, the Company has entered into a Supply Agreement with Centuria Foods Inc. Under the agreement, Centuria will be the Company’s exclusive supplier of water-soluble phytocannabinoid-rich hemp oil. Centuria is a global leader in phytocannabinoid-rich hemp derived CBD ingredients for use in nutritional, pharmaceutical and wellness products. This agreement allows for the Company to further develop its CBD infused beverage line with the highest quality phytocannabinoid-rich hemp oil available, and provides a platform for the Company to develop its expanded CBD product line.

“We are excited to announce the continued expansion of our CBD product portfolio. According to BDS Analytics, U.S. CBD sales are expected to surpass $20 billion by 2024.We expect to capitalize on this growth through leveraging our CBD product portfolio to accelerate our entrance into the convenience store market which has been an early adopter of ingestible CBD infused products,” stated Richard A. Wright, President and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company, Inc. “Working with Centuria Foods is a natural fit for our Company. Centuria produces the highest quality Non-GMO, Organic, Kosher, and Halal certified PCR Hemp Oil in the industry, which aligns with our commitment to ‘clean beverages’ only made with easy to understand and high quality ingredients. We are very excited to begin working with Centuria Foods to further the development and production of our products being brought to market in the fast-growing hemp and CBD market,” concluded Mr. Wright.

“Consumer demand for high quality CBD products is growing, which leaves traditional retailers and distributors looking to partner with established and trusted brands in the industry,” said Michael Brubeck, CEO of Centuria Foods. “By partnering with Centuria Foods, The Alkaline Water Company is showing an extraordinary commitment to both its customers and its broader initiatives. We are proud to have played a significant role in achieving this milestone – successfully enabling the development and manufacturing for this line of CBD products,” concluded Mr. Brubeck.

“The trust and brand integrity we have built with our flagship product, Alkaline88, will serve as a valuable asset when introducing our new CBD products to the market. We also expect these new products to pave the way for added shelf-space for our well-established Alkaline88 water,” remarked Frank Chessman, Executive Director of National Sales for The Alkaline Water Company Inc.

The Company intends to comply in full with all federal, state, and local laws, rules and regulations as the Company develops its CBD-infused products. The Company will not pursue the commercial production or sale of CBD-infused products until legally permitted. The Company is closely watching and responding to all regulatory developments within the FDA and in each individual U.S. state, and plans to launch its CBD infused products accordingly.

