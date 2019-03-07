Three Trees Introduces New Flavors, Packaging

SAN MATEO, Calif.— Three Trees, a leading producer of premium organic plant-based milks, announces the addition of two new products to their line of nourishing nut and seedmilks – Pistachio Nutmilk and Black Sesame Nut and Seedmilk.

Three Trees new flavors are carefully made with loads of organic nuts and seeds, and contain no preservatives, gums or anything artificial. Made with just five ingredients including organic pistachios, the new Pistachio Nutmilk has a rich buttery flavor and is excellent over cereal or in chai tea, added to baked goods, or as its own warm comforting drink. The Black Sesame Nut and Seedmilk is made with organic almonds, organic black sesame seeds, as well as organic dates that add a natural hint of sweetness to the product. Black Sesame is extra thick and creamy with a bold dark and toasty flavor which is great in smoothies, baked into cookies or simply consumed on its own.

“We knew we wanted to add to our portfolio, but we wanted new varieties to be unique and different from what’s already out there,” said Jenny Eu, founder of Three Trees. “So we took our time, and developed new products that are truly special and will provide our customers with even more nourishing plant milk options that are simple and delicious.”

In addition to launching new flavors, the company’s packaging has recently received a refreshing new look. All four flavors, including flagship products Original Almondmilk and Vanilla Bean Almondmilk, are now packaged in a newly-designed 28 oz. bottle. This decision was based on an enormous amount of customer feedback indicating that the price the Original Almondmilk and Vanilla Bean Almondmilk was too high. The lower price makes Three Trees products more accessible to discerning customers who want great-tasting foods that are healthier and better for the environment. Customers who find the new packaging, but not the new price should bring the discrepancy to the attention of their store’s manager or contact Three Trees customer service.

Three Trees Almondmilks are currently available in natural foods stores and supermarkets nationwide including select Whole Foods, Bristol Farms, Central Market, Gelson’s, New Season’s, Mom’s and PCC for a suggested retail price of $6.99 per bottle.

About Three Trees

Founded by Jenny Eu in 2013, Three Trees is committed to creating the purest, most delicious and most nourishing nutmilk on the market, for a better you and a better planet. Three Trees plant-based milks are thoughtfully made with only 2-5 real food ingredients and are naturally delicious. For more information, visit threetrees.co or follow Three Trees on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.