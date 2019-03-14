Tulua Launches MediDate Date Seed Coffee

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif.– Tulua has formally announced that it is launching MediDate Date Seed Coffee, a naturally prebiotic, caffeine-free beverage that will shake up the cold-brew aisle. Craft brewed from roasted date seeds, MediDate Date Seed Coffee has a rich coffee taste and naturally occurring beneficial fiber, nutrients, polyphenols and antioxidants. Available in four delicious flavors, MediDate was featured at Expo West, where it was also a finalist for a prestigious NEXTY Award as best new product in the coffee/tea category.

Date seed coffee intersects two categories that have seen phenomenal growth – cold-brew coffee and healthy beverages. In addition to consumers turning to beverages to supplement their nutritional and wellness needs, there is also a growing number looking for healthier alternatives to coffee. MediDate Date Seed Coffee addresses all of these needs by providing a natural energy boost as well as prebiotics, nutrients, polyphenols and antioxidants.

“Date seed coffee is a great option for people who love their coffee ritual, but don’t want some of the side effects,” said CEO Zeyad Moussa. “And people love that it tastes just like coffee.”

The MediDate Date Seed Coffee line includes four 10 oz. varieties:

Original: Craft brewed with roasted date seeds, as traditionally made by the Bedouin tribes.

Cardamom: With its intensely sweet and savory flavor, cardamom adds a distinctive note to this traditional beverage, and is also well known for its many healthful properties.

Oat Milk Latte: Date seed coffee is blended with creamy oat milk and lightly sweetened with low-glycemic date syrup.

50/50 Cold Brew: A unique blend of 50 percent Original Date Seed Coffee and 50 percent award-winning Seaworth Coffee’s Single Fin Sludge cold brew coffee. For the days that you can’t do without your half-caf!

Date seed coffee is a powerful drink in Mediterranean tradition, where it has been known for hundreds of years to nourish both mind and body, calm and cleanse the body and naturally boost energy levels. Each bottle of MediDate Date Seed Coffee is made with at least 10 date seeds, which are grown in the highly fertile soils of the Arabian highlands.

MediDate Date Seed coffee also has a unique sustainability proposition in terms of its ability to reduce food waste. Date seeds have historically been a waste product that is thrown away by the hundreds of tons a year. Tulua wants to help reduce this waste by turning this seemingly inedible product into a nourishing beverage. It has partnered with MediDate, who has innovated a method to upcycle date seeds, to help bring this mission to life.

For more information about MediDate Date Seed Coffee or to purchase, visit tuluaorganics.com in mid-March.

About Tulua

Ginger Shots, Inc, now doing business as Tulua, is a privately-held company that produces and sells a wide range of wellness shots, and now ready-to-drink beverages. All of its products are produced, bottled and labeled in its state-of-the-art facility in Huntington Beach, California. Tulua is dedicated to developing lines of organic and natural wellness products with simple, straightforward ingredients and functional benefits. The company originally began under the name Ginger Shots, Inc, and has been rebranding under the Tulua brand in an effort to expand its offerings. Visit tuluaorganics.com.