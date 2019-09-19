Waiakea Water Releases New “Pahu Nunui” Bag-in-Box

KEA’AU, Big Island, Hawaii— Waiakea Water is launching the new “Pahu Nunui” 15-liter Bag-in-Box to their online store (MSRP $40). The “Pahu Nunui” offers more of the same delicious, naturally alkaline, Hawaiian volcanic water Waiakea customers love, but in a 100% recyclable box that reduces packaging by 66% and carbon emissions by 97%. The launch of the Bag-in-Box is one of many steps that Waiakea has, and will continue to take, to be the enviro-tech leader in the beverage space.

“This has been years in the making so we couldn’t be more excited to make this available to our e-commerce customers. We’ve received many requests over the years for a bulk water delivery option, and we’ve been listening,” said Waiakea CEO and founder, Ryan Emmons. “We are thrilled to launch the Pahu Nunui Bag-In-Box.”

Waiakea Water supports the world’s need for a functioning closed loop recycling system. The release of the new Bag-in-Box offers more volume with less environmental impact compared to traditionally-lined cartons, PET, or glass containers. Best of all, Waiakea is offering customers an unprecedented, easy to implement, and innovative upcycling program where customers can return their empty bags and spouts to be upcycled into a new product.

“We wanted to make it easy for customers to be able to upcycle their empty Waiakea Water bags and turn the packaging back into a usable product through a clean, environmentally friendly and cost-efficient process,” Emmons said. “While most people will be able to recycle their #7 used bags locally, we provide an upcycling program that gives each bag a new life for those who can’t. Customers can request a prepaid label from our customer service team and then simply mail it back to us at no cost through our carbon neutral UPS shipping, and we will take care of the rest.”

The upcycling process uses modern pyrolysis technology to convert used bags into wax-based materials as well as high-grade fuels. Ten upcycled Waiakea bags make almost half a gallon of high-grade fuel that can be turned into wax for candles and other goods, char, energy to power machinery, and much more.

The “Pahu Nunui” Bag-in-Box will be available for purchase on Waiakea Water’s website starting August 27, 2019. For more information about the Waiakea product line and where to buy visit Waiakeasprings.com.

About Waiakea Water

Waiakea was founded in Hawai’i in 2012 as the first Hawaiian volcanic water and triple bottom line premium water of its kind, adapting an unparalleled platform of healthy, sustainable, and ethical attributes and initiatives. Waiakea’s mission is to sustainably provide naturally healthy Hawaiian volcanic water with the blessing of indigenous Kapuna and Konohiki, while contributing to, and promoting, clean water access, conservation, and education for those in need in Hawai’i and throughout the world. Almost three percent of revenue goes toward local Hawaiian community programs and non-profits focused on education, addiction, and environmental stewardship through Waiakea’s landmark program The Kokua Initiative. Additionally, for every liter bought, Waiakea donates a one-week supply of clean water to people in need in Malawi through its clean water projects in partnership with Pump Aid, which have already positively transformed the lives of thousands since 2012.