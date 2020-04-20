100% of Ocean Spray’s Cranberries Verified as Sustainably Grown Using FSA

LAKEVILLE-MIDDLEBORO, Ma.– The farmer-owned cooperative is also working with National Geographic to combat climate change and lead a new era of regenerative agriculture by supporting global grants for sustainability fieldwork.

Today, Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc., the agricultural cooperative owned by more than 700 farmer families,announces it is the first major fruit cooperative worldwide to have its crop verified as entirely sustainably grown through the Sustainable Agriculture Initiative Platform (SAI). The cooperative has received a verification that 100% of the cranberries from its farmer-owners qualify as sustainably grown using the Sustainable Agriculture Initiative Platform’s (SAI Platform) Farm Sustainability Assessment (FSA). To continue these efforts, Ocean Spray is also working with National Geographic to support fieldwork in regenerative agriculture.

The SAI Platform defines sustainable agriculture as the efficient production of safe, high quality agricultural products in a way that protects and improves the natural environment, the social and economic conditions of farmers and their communities, and safeguards the health and welfare of all farmed species. SAI validated Ocean Spray’s sustainable agriculture program and on-farm practices at a representative number of its farmer-owners’ farms against the FSA’s 112 questions, which measure farm sustainability holistically from soil health, to water conservation practices, to health and safety of farm workers and local communities. This achievement also marks the FSA’s very first verification in Chile across all agriculture.

“100% of Ocean Spray’s cranberries from its farmer-owners have been verified as sustainably grown through our platform and we are thrilled to recognize their achievement,” said Nick Betts, Americas Director at SAI Platform. “It is meaningful to have companies like Ocean Spray create sustainable agriculture systems to help fight climate change and lead as an example for other companies.”

“Ocean Spray’s committed efforts to move the needle on sustainable agriculture in their global supply chain is supported through SCS Global Services’ verification of their Silver and Gold performance levels in implementing the FSA with their cranberry growers,” said Bonnie Holman, Director of Sustainability Certifications at SCS Global Services. “We commend Ocean Spray’s dedication to leadership in sustainable cranberry production!” SCS Global Services provides global leadership in third-party sustainability and food safety certification, auditing, testing, and standards development.

Ocean Spray’s farmers take great care of the water, soil, ecosystems, and communities on and around their farms. On average, every 1 acre of cranberry bog conserves 5.5 acres of natural lands, such as wetland, forests, and grasslands, conserving natural land for native plants and wildlife. To further conserve resources, many farmers use water efficiency technologies like soil moisture probes, and monitor their soil health and nutrient management to ensure vines receive nutrients at the right time and in the right amount for berry growth and protection of water. As a long-lived perennial vine, farmers also work to ensure the farm is sustainable for generations. Some farmers are growing cranberries on vines that have been passed down over decades and are over 100 years old. Many farmers are leaders in their community providing agritourism on their farms, serving on local school or municipality boards, and volunteering time and farming equipment to help their community infrastructure.

“As Ocean Spray moves into our 90th year as a cooperative and as the world is facing unprecedented challenges, we are committed now more than ever to the future of our farms and the communities we serve. We are so proud that our cranberries have been verified as sustainably grown through SAI Platform,” said Christina Ferzli, Head of Global Corporate Affairs and Communications at Ocean Spray. “We are now able to apply the learnings from our farms by supporting National Geographic’s work, shaping the importance of regenerative farming to combat climate change in the context of an agricultural system under pressure to feed 8.3 billion people by 2030.”

By supporting the National Geographic Society through grants, Ocean Spray will focus on the critical importance of regenerative farming practices to solve some of the greatest challenges of our time including food security, preserving biodiversity and mitigating climate change. Ocean Spray will support National Geographic fieldwork across the globe to aid in agriculture practices that help preserve the health of our planet. The field work includes projects such as bee-friendly agriculture, automated land-use, insect collection and biodiversity discovery, and global mapping of center pivot agriculture.

“The issue of improving agricultural practices that help preserve the health of our planet has not received the attention it deserves, and we are proud to work with Ocean Spray to support regenerative agriculture around the world,” said Alex Moen, Vice President of Explorer Programs at the National Geographic Society. “National Geographic has been investing in science, exploration and education for more than 130 years, and we look forward to working together with Ocean Spray to support these impactful projects.”

Additional initiatives will be rolled out this year to help curb climate change, as well as to support food security and the health and wellbeing of all.

About Ocean Spray

Founded in 1930, Ocean Spray is a vibrant agricultural cooperative owned by more than 700 cranberry farmers in the United States, Canada and Chile who have helped preserve the family farming way of life for generations. The Cooperative’s cranberries are currently featured in more than a thousand great-tasting, nutritious products in over 100 countries worldwide. Leading by purpose, Ocean Spray is committed to the power of good—creating good, nutritious food that has a direct and powerful impact for the health of people and planet. All for good. Good for all. For more information visit: oceanspray.com

About SAI Platform

Founded in 2002, the Sustainable Agriculture Initiative Platform (SAI Platform) is a global not-for-profit organisation transforming the food and drink industry to source and produce more sustainably. With over 100 members, from companies and organisations in the food and drink industry, we are at the forefront in pioneering sustainable agriculture around the world. We enable our members to share expertise, create solutions to common challenges and promote sustainable agriculture in a pre-competitive environment. By developing tools and principles we are creating secure and resilient agricultural supply chains. Our current focus is on beef, dairy and crops. Our innovative and industry-focused tools, the Farm Sustainability Assessment (FSA), Spotlight and the Sustainable Dairy Partnership (SDP), lead the way to effective sustainable practices while delivering value to our members, farmers, their communities and consumers. To find out more about SAI Platform, visit our website: saiplatform.org

About SCS Global Services

SCS Global Services has provided global leadership in third-party sustainability and food safety certification, auditing, testing, and standards development since 1984. Its programs span a wide range of industries, recognizing achievements in food and agriculture, green building, product manufacturing, forestry, consumer goods, climate, and more. SCS is a California Benefit Corporation, reflecting its commitment to socially and environmentally responsible business practices. More information available at scsglobalservices.com.

