Aqua ViTea Kombucha Announces National Partnership With Acosta

MIDDLEBURY, Vt.— Aqua ViTea, the largest kombucha brand on the East Coast, is today announcing a partnership with Acosta, a leading sales and marketing agency in the consumer packaged goods industry, to expand its retail presence across the United States.

Recognized for pioneering the kombucha-on-tap delivery model, Aqua ViTea launched in 2007 to bring its signature verified non-alcoholic, certified organic kombucha to consumers across the Northeast. With the increase of public awareness in kombucha as a healthier beverage option and natural remedy, and capitalizing on strong recent growth, Aqua ViTea’s partnership with Acosta will enable the brand to extend its current offerings from approximately 3,500 locations across the Northeast to retailers nationwide. To assist in the brand’s growth from a top regional label to a nationally-available product, Aqua ViTea is also enlisting Acosta-owned Ignite Sales Management as its external sales management partner.

“We are eager to partner with Acosta to expand our portfolio nationwide,” said Jeff Weaber, Founder of Aqua ViTea Kombucha. “After years of perfecting our product, brand, and facility, we are excited to build on the strong momentum we’ve achieved thus far and the growing consumer trend to treat food as medicine with a world-class food and beverage broker that has a breadth of experience in the natural foods market.”

For 90 years, Acosta has led the industry in helping consumer packaged goods companies move products off shelves and into shoppers’ baskets via a range of outsourced sales, marketing and retail merchandising services.

“We are honored that Aqua ViTea has entrusted us to partner with their brand,” said Chris Mathewson, Senior Vice President at Acosta. “Our team is enthusiastic to extend Aqua ViTea’s unique organic, non-GMO, natural, low-sugar beverages to consumers across the country.”

About Aqua ViTea

Aqua ViTea is the largest East Coast kombucha company that creates a line of mind-blowing flavors of legally compliant, non-alcoholic kombucha in addition to craft AfterGlow hard kombucha that’s driven by the company’s uncompromising mission to cultivate health. Aqua ViTea promotes responsible kombuchaing by offering verified non-alcoholic, certified organic kombucha made with mindfully-sourced ingredients, natural probiotics, and notably lower sugar to create truly mind-blowing flavors and uncompromising choices when it comes to health.

About Acosta

Acosta is the sales and marketing powerhouse behind most of the trusted brands seen in stores every day. The company provides a range of outsourced sales, marketing and retail merchandising services throughout the U.S., Canada and Europe. For 90 years, Acosta has led the industry in helping consumer packaged goods companies move products off shelves and into shoppers’ baskets. For more information, please visit www.acosta.com.