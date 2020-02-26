Better Booch to Debut ‘Hibiscus Healer’ Flavor at Expo West

LOS ANGELES – Better Booch is kicking off spring with an all-new flavor, Hibiscus Healer at Natural Products Expo West, March 3-7 (Booth N2137). Created by former touring musicians and known for deliciously imaginative flavors, the brand has quickly built a cult following and grown from a one-gallon jar production to brewing over 10,000 gallons weekly.

Made with hibiscus flower and white tea, and delightful notes of cranberry and blueberry, Hibiscus Healer is rich in Vitamin C and antioxidants. “Hibiscus has long been known for its healing properties. We chose white tea as a base for this flavor because it allows the gentle tartness of the hibiscus to shine,” said Better Booch founders Trey and Ashleigh Lockerbie. “We see this one as an all-day sipper!”

Better Booch’s creative Hola Horchata, the first flavor of its kind on the market will also be available at this year’s Expo. Made with oolong tea with notes of cinnamon, vanilla, and jasmine rice, Hola Horchata marked the beginning of national expansion for the brand this past fall. Better Booch’s expansion earned them a coveted spot on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing private companies in California, ranking number 57. The brand, based out of Huntington Park, Calif., saw 345% growth from 2016-2018.

Better Booch kombucha is rich in probiotics and antioxidants and uses no juice, powders, chemical, nor concentrates in its 100 percent tea-blends. The lowest in sugar on the market (only 5g), it contains beneficial acids produced from fermentation that detox the body, while polyphenols and antioxidants from the tea help to rid the body of free radicals. Expo West attendees can enjoy the brand at their Happiest Hour on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from 3:30-5:30pm at Booth N2137.

Offering a total of nine delicious flavors, each brew is created with the finest organic herbs, botanicals, adaptogens, and custom tea blends. 100% tea-based Better Booch is made the traditional way with each batch brewed individually and expertly by in-house master brewers with no shortcuts on quality or flavor.

Better Booch (can $2.99 SRP, and 5 gallon kegs) is vegan, kosher, raw, gluten free, non-GMO, and organic and can be found at over 1,000 retail locations and on Amazon for $47.99 for a 12-pack case. Find Better Booch at www.betterbooch.com or get social @betterbooch on Instagram.

About Better Booch

