BevCanna Launches Jase Brand Cannabis-Infused Beverage Powder

VANCOUVER— Emerging leader in cannabis-infused beverages BevCanna Enterprises Inc. is excited to announce the debut of its latest cannabis-infused beverage brand, Jase.

Created with an appealing pomegranate lemonade flavour, Jase will be available for sale in licensed dispensaries in California this year. Jase will be offered in a ready-to-mix single-serve powder, infused with 10 mg of THC, and available in 10-pouch box.

The Jase brand distinctly evokes “California Cool” – the endless summer sun combined with a vibrant hedonism. The mood is upbeat. The style, bold. The attitude, confident. Coined from “ganja”, the Sanskrit word for hemp or cannabis, and the word “base”, Jase suggests a brand that is approachable, upbeat and bold.

“When conducting our North-America wide consumer study, it was quickly apparent that lemonade was seen as one of most popular flavours,” said John Campbell , Chief Strategy Officer at BevCanna. “We were inspired by the idea of creating a vibrant, bold lemonade beverage that consumers could enjoy on sociable occasions, and we liked the idea of it being easily portable. Consumers can add the powder to their choice of still or sparking waters to create a personalized experience.”

Developed in response to BevCanna’s extensive North American-wide consumer study, which focused on product and consumption preferences within the cannabis-infused beverage market, Jase joins BevCanna’s roster of recently released ready to drink brands, including the Anarchist Mountain Beverages line of botanical-flavoured sparkling beverages and the Grüv Beverages line of iced teas.

Jase – Let’s shake thing up.

About BevCanna Enterprises Inc.

BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE: BEV, Q:BVNNF, FSE:7BC) develops and manufactures cannabinoid-infused beverages and consumer products for in-house brands and white label clients. With decades of experience creating, branding and distributing iconic brands that have resonated with consumers on a global scale, the team demonstrates an expertise unmatched in the emerging cannabis beverage category. Based in British Columbia, Canada , BevCanna has a 292-acre outdoor cultivation site in the fertile Okanagan Valley and the exclusive rights to a pristine spring water aquifer, as well as a world-class 40,000-square-foot, HACCP certified manufacturing facility, with a current bottling capacity of up to 210M bottles.