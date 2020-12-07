BevNET Best Of 2020 Award Finalists and Nominees

Each year, BevNET’s annual “Best Of” Awards are presented to honor the companies, brands, individuals, products, ideas and trends that are shaping the beverage landscape as we know it today. And after the unprecedented disruption and upheaval seen collectively across the industry over the last 12 months, the 2020 edition of the prize has something of an added weight, in recognition of the ability to adapt, survive and thrive in a year unlike any other in recent memory.
The nominees and finalists for BevNET’s “Best of 2020” Awards reflect the variety and strength within the beverage industry both in front of and behind the scenes, whether it’s delivering bold new innovation and inspiring product concepts, executing effective marketing, or managing operations and supply chain in an unpredictable economic climate. For the first time, BevNET accepted nominations for the 2020 awards, resulting in a wide field of over 320 brands, products, campaigns and individuals that reflected the diversity and rich tapestry of our industry.
BevNET is proud to announce the finalists for this year’s “Best Of” Awards, as follows (with the exception of Person of the Year). Winners will be announced on a live awards show that will be streamed on BevNET on December 17.
Brand of the Year
Hint, Oatly, Brew Dr. Kombucha
Best Marketing Campaign
O2, 100 Coconuts, Ocean Spray, Sparkling Ice, Oatly
Best New Packaging
Two Chicks, Drnxmyth, ZEN WTR, Mad Tasty, Poppi
Rising Stars
Sol-Ti, Olipop, Yerbae, Vive Organic,Lemon Perfect, So Good So You, C4, Oxigen, Better Booch, Pathwater
Best New Products
Culture Pop, Humm Kombucha, Hella Cocktail Co., HopTea, GT’s Kombucha, Suja, ZEN WTR, W*nder, Better Booch, Phocus, Health-Ade, Huzzah, Elmhurst, Sparkling Botanicals by Rishi, Ugly, Olipop, Super Coffee, Brew Dr. Kombucha, Sol-Ti, Elenita, Two Chicks Cocktails
Best New Spirits Products
Volley Tequila Seltzer, Top Top Cocktails, Elenita, Two Chicks Cocktails
The Full List of BevNET Best of 2020 Award Nominees:
¡CACTUS!
100 Coconuts
Alani Nu
Alkaline88
AMARUMAYU
Aqua ViTea Kombucha
ATAQ Fuel Booster Shots
Aura Bora
AVEC
avocadomilk
B.R. Distilling Co.
BA SPORTS NUTRITION, LLC
Backbone Media
Backyard Soda Co
BeSproud!
Betera
Better Booch
Bev Glitz Sparkling White Wine
Big Easy Bucha
BioLift
Biosteel
Black Button Distilling
Black Stag
Blended at Home by Flaviar and WhistlePig
blk. International
Blue Norther
BOLT24
BOMANI Cold Buzz
Bootstrap Brewing Co. Sparkalicious
Boxed Water™
Breinfuel
Brew Dr Kombucha
Brewery Vivant
BUBBL’R Antioxidant Sparkling Water
Bundaberg Brewed Drinks
BuzzBallz
C4
Califia Farms
Calypso
Cann Social Tonics
CBD Living
Chateau Ste. Michelle
Chobani
Chris Hunter
CLEAN Cause
Clyde May’s Whiskey
Creative Mixology
Cruise Beverage
Culture Pop
Cura-Usa
CUT Energy
CYPET TECHNOLOGIES LTD
Danny Stepper
DD & B Solutions LLC
DEFY
DIVAS drink U.S. Inc.
Doctor D’s
Don’t Quit!
Doss Cunningham
DRAM Apothecary
Drnxmyth
DRY
Duchess Drinks Company
Duet Public Relations
Elemental Beverage Company
Elements by Lokai
Elenita
Elmhurst 1925
ÈSSE Water
Essentia Water
Evolution Fresh
Explorer Cold Brew
Fever-Tree USA
Fishers Island Lemonade
FIVE DRINKS CO
Flow Water Inc.
Flying Embers Hard Kombucha
Forij
FREE RAIN
FRINJ Coffee
Fulfill Food & Beverages dba Karuna Beverages
FUN WINE Hard Bubbly™ Collection
G’s Hard Ginger Beer
Glanbia Performance Nutrition
Gojai Organic
Granny Squibb’s Organic Iced Tea
Gruvi
GT’s Kombucha
Health-Ade
Hella Cocktail Co.
Hey Mama Wines Inc.
Hi-C®
High Brew Coffee
HOLISTIK Wellness
Hoplark HopTea
Humblemaker Coffee
Humm Kombucha
Huzzah
iCan Hard Seltzer
Icelandic Glacial Water
Jelly Belly Sparkling Water
Jones Soda Co.
Just Water
KAH Tequila
KEHO
KidsLuv
Kite
Kitu Life Inc
KÖE Organic Kombucha
Koia
Koita
Kokomio
Kombrewcha
Kombucha Town
KOS
L.A. Libations
Lemon Perfect
Lemon Perfect
LIFEAID Beverage Co.
LMNT Recharge
Local Roots Kombucha
Lone River Beverage Company
Loverboy
Lucky Sake AG
Mad Tasty
MadVine
MapleMama Beverages, LLC.
McConnell’s Irish Whisky
Mighty Swell Spiked Seltzer
Monin
Moshi Yuzu Sparkling Drink
Mother Kombucha LLC
MTN DEW
MUD\WTR
Nai Iced Tea
Natalie’s Juice
Nerd Focus
Nexus Health LLC
NITRO Beverage Co.
Nixie Sparkling Water
North Water
NutriScience Innovations
O2
Oatly
Oaza
Ocean Spray
OLIPOP
Onda Sparkling Tequila
Orangina
ORGANIC INDIA USA
Oxigen
Pathwater
PepsiCo
Phocus
Picnic Brunch
Picnik
Pop and Bottle
poppi
Próspero Tequila
Proud Source Water
Pure Batch
Pure Leaf
PureWild Co LLC
Quicksilver Scientific
Qula
Rainforest Premium Artesian Water
Real Coco
REBBL
Recover Life Brands
Reed’s
Regatta Craft Mixers
Remedy Organics
RISE Brewing Co.
Rishi Tea & Botanicals
Ritual Beverage Company, LLC
Rowdy Mermaid Kombucha
Sanitas Brewing
Sarilla Organic Energy Teas
Seir Hill
Sharelle Klaus
Shire City Herbals
Shotgun Seltzer
Silly Juice
Skittles
So Cool Brands Inc.
So Good So You
Sofee Beverage LLC
Sol-ti
Something & Nothing
SoRSE Technology
Sparkling Ice
Spindrift
Starburst
Suja
Sunkist®
Sunshine Beverages
Sunwink
SURFWATER California LLC
Sweet Reason’s
Swoon
Taika
Talking Rain
Teaching Americans How to French
teaRIOT
Ten to One
TEN Water
The Granny Squibb Company, LLC
Tip Top Proper Cocktails
Tractor Beverage
Tropicana
Two Chicks Cocktails
Two Robbers Hard Seltzer
UGLY BRANDS INC
Uncle Matt’s Organic
Unique Pretzel Bakery
United Sodas of America
VAHDAM India
VIDE Beverages
Virginia Distillery Company
Vive Organic
Volley Tequila Seltzer
Waiakea Inc
Wandering Bear
Waterloo Sparkling Water
WILD TONIC
Wildwonder
Willa’s
Wingman Smart Energy
W*nder
WUNDER
Wyler’s Light®
XP Sports™
Yerbaé, LLC
Zen WTR