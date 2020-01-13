BevNET Live Winter 2019 Video: Tyler Ricks on Creating Value For Investors

In the beverage game, every entrepreneur always needs more capital. But if you are looking at bringing in an investor purely for financial reasons, you may be missing a trick.

In this presentation from BevNET Live Winter 2019, Tyler Ricks, operating partner at Continental Grain and and Arlon Investments, spoke about how investors can add value beyond actual dollars and cents, and how entrepreneurs can attract and effectively work with those who do so. He discussed the keys to developing a value creation strategy, how large strategics and small smart-ups differ in their approach to those strategies (with MTN DEW Code Red and Bear Naked serving as case studies for each) and the core priorities with which entrepreneurs and investors need to align to be successful.