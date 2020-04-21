BevNET/NOSH’s June Conferences Postponed

It’s with great regret that we are announcing the postponement of our Summer BevNET Live, NOSH Live, and Cannabis Forum events that were scheduled to be held June 8-12 in New York City. Local authorities have extended their cancellation of all permitted public events and gatherings during the month of June due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

We are not sure yet when or where these events may take place, so we are preemptively offering registered attendees the option to reschedule to a future event. We are also working with our sponsors on their programs. We encourage anyone who is affected by this to reach out to their BevNET sales representative or to contact our support team at hello@bevnet.com.

As an organization and as members of the community, we are truly disappointed that we will not be able to have these events in June. Since 2009, they have been a touchstone for the collective spirit of the entrepreneurial ecosystem, and we look forward to the opportunity to convene again in a safe and satisfying way. These gatherings bring people together in a way that we look forward to as an organization and as individuals: the opportunity to host an event that informs and entertains, that helps create new relationships and reaffirm existing ones, is a privilege indeed.

With that in mind, please keep coming back to BevNET and NOSH for more information about our plans for future events and interactive programming, as well as for vital news around the COVID-19 crisis and its ongoing effects on the food and beverage industry.