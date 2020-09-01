BOS Brands Launches BOS Shots, Functional Rooibos-Based Health Shots

BOS Brands, the makers of the much-loved BOS organic rooibos Iced Tea, has launched a new range of functional rooibos-based health shots. Available in four variants, each 1.7 fl oz. shot is packed with the benefits of brewed organic rooibos, a healthy dose of functional ingredients, and natural fruit juice.

Dave Evans, CEO of BOS Brands, says: “BOS is short for rooiBOS – our magic ingredient with superfood powers. We wanted to develop a product that leverages rooibos’s unique health benefits and combines it with known functional ingredients, that deliver a specific consumer need while also fulfilling our brand promise that ‘healthy can be fun’.”

The range is a welcome addition at a time of strong focus on health and self-care during the COVID-19 crisis, and the company has already seen its Bounce Back immune booster shot attract a lot of attention. Among its many health benefits, rooibos increases the levels of anti-inflammatory cytokines (compounds that fight inflammation) and reduces the levels of pro-inflammatory cytokines (compounds that promotes inflammation). The Bounce Back shot contains brewed organic rooibos, orange juice, lemon juice, ginger extract, turmeric extract, and ascorbic acid (vitamin C). This powerful combination of ingredients with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties, helps to defend the body against viruses and bacteria.

Other shots in the range are Chill Out (CBD), Let it Glow (collagen) and Gut A Problem? (probiotics).

Chill Out (CBD) helps with relaxation and calm; it contains brewed organic rooibos, 1mg of broad spectrum hemp derived CBD and sour cherry juice. CBD is characterised by its ability to act on the cannabinoid receptors that form part of our endocannabinoid system (ECS). The ECS enables communication between our cells to maintain internal balance. Rooibos significantly reduces stress hormone levels by decreasing the activity of enzymes involved in the production of these stress hormones. Rooibos is naturally caffeine-free and promotes relaxation, while the sour cherry juice is rich in melatonin, the hormone that helps you sleep. Together, these powerful ingredients work to help people who struggle with anxiety to relax and “chill out”.

The Let It Glow (collagen) shot’s combination of brewed organic rooibos tea, strawberry juice, raspberry juice, grape juice, and hydrolysed collagen peptides, assists in reducing the effects of aging by fighting free radical damage and increasing the skin’s elasticity. Rooibos is rich in antioxidants which bind with free-radicals to prevent cellular damage and reduce the risk of various age-related diseases. Furthermore, it contains alpha hydroxy acid, one of the most widely used aging agents. Strawberry and raspberry juice are both rich in vitamin C (required for collagen synthesis) and antioxidants (which bind with free-radicals to reduce wrinkles and repair age-related skin damage). Consuming collagen peptides has been shown to have beneficial effects on skin health as it reduces the appearance of aging by increasing skin elasticity, skin hydration, dermal collagen density and wound healing. The collagen in this shot is bioactive and hydrolysed which makes it easily digestible by humans. The powerful combination of active ingredients in this variant is designed to tackle the effects of aging on the skin and to help you “Let It Glow”.

The Gut A Problem? (probiotic) shot supports gut health with brewed organic rooibos tea, grape juice, probiotics and apple cider vinegar. Rooibos’s antioxidants act as a prebiotic in our gut and have a calming effect on the digestive system. Grape juice is rich in resveratrol – a polyphenol that inhibits chronic inflammatory disorders – and is also rich in polyphenols that act like prebiotics in the gut. Apple cider vinegar is high in acetic acid, an active compound that kills harmful bacteria in the gut. Bacillus coagulans is a probiotic strain that relieves diarrhea, abdominal pain, bloating and intestinal gas. Each BOS probiotic shot contains one billion colony forming units (CFU) of Bacillus coagulans per serving, a daily dose that is scientifically proven to be effective in great gut health. These days there is a huge focus on the importance of gut health, and the potent combination of ingredients in this variant is designed for those who have “Gut A Problem”.

“The functional rooibos shots range forms part of our strategy to expand the BOS Brands portfolio outside of just Iced Tea and to deliver a premium range of products all linked to rooibos. The shots are appealing to existing consumers who are ready and interested in more functional offerings, and they are attracting consumers who previously wouldn’t have considered our products,” says Evans.

You can shop for BOS Shots on the BOS online store or on Amazon.

