Boutique Infused Water LOVEAU Showcasing at Expo West 2020

Fruit-infused sparkling water brand LOVEAU has chosen Expo West to premiere its three strong line up.

Created by the British team behind Harry Brompton’s London Ice Tea, LOVEAU drinks are all natural, free from sugar and artificial sweeteners.

Featuring blue and white striped packaging, the Mediterranean inspired brand has selected fruits that are said to offer a unique balance “to create a deliciously refreshing fruit-infused sparkling water”.

Simon Green, LOVEAU commercial director, said: “We are extremely excited to launch a new sparkling soft drink that is completely natural and free from sugar and sweeteners.

“The journey to create LOVEAU comes from a cause close to my heart after my son was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes four years ago.

“Our wish with LOVEAU is to create a naturally infused, flavoured alternative that is not only delicious and refreshing, but also leaves people free to feel good.”

LOVEAU can be found on stand 9306.

