Boxed Water Announces Packaging is 92 Percent Plant-Based, Implements Plant-Based Cap

HOLLAND, Mich.– Boxed Water Is Better – the leading sustainably packaged water brand – announced today that their product packaging is 92 percent plant-based, the highest rate achieved in the industry to date. The brand also added a new plant-based cap to every carton to achieve maximum sustainability in each product.

“Recycling efforts can no longer keep up with the world’s plastic production, and the shift toward plant-based products is critical for our planet’s wellbeing,” said Daryn Kuipers, CEO of Boxed Water. “Our product is almost entirely plant-based, and we are proud to have the highest sustainable content in the water category, at about 92%.”

The plant-based cap is derived from residue waste from FSC-certified sustainably grown trees used for pulp and bioenergy, rather than specifically grown for plastic, and has lower CO2 emissions than petroleum and sugarcane. Every Boxed Water carton offers a similar plant-based design, created out of paper sourced from trees in well managed forests. “We needed to create a better plant-based cap than what was currently being offered,” continued Kuipers, “by avoiding sugar cane, we are using substantially fewer natural resources and generating a lower environmental footprint.” The brand remains committed to their promise to always deliver 100% recyclable and BPA free packaging.

Even prior to recent measures, Boxed Water offered far more responsible packaging than its plastic and aluminum counterparts. Compared to aluminum (which is mined from Bauxite), Boxed Water is 50% lower impact on ozone depletion and smog emissions from smelting, and 33% lower impact on acidification due to deforestation. Compared to plastic, Boxed Water has a 64% lower carbon footprint (lower contributor to global warming), 43% less fossil fuel use, and 1,084% lower in impact on the ozone. Also, only 25% of plastic is recycled.

Currently available in multiple sizes, Boxed Water can be purchased in a 250mL, 330mL, 500mL and 1 liter box, and is packed in 6-pack, 12-pack and 24-pack configurations. Sizes can be found at select retailers nationwide, Amazon.com and on their website boxedwaterisbetter.com/

Boxed Water believes that sustainability matters, and seeks to provide pure water to the masses and spark positive social change. For more information, visit boxedwaterisbetter.com/ or follow them on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter.

Boxed Water is better. Better for the planet. Better for us all. Boxed Water was founded in the belief that sustainability matters with the purpose of changing the way packaged water is shipped, sold and enjoyed. Boxed Water provides people with an alternative to plastic bottles by producing pure water in recyclable cartons made using paper from well-managed forests. Boxed Water is a proud member of 1% For The Planet and partner of the National Forest Foundation (NFF) and Ocean Blue Project. The simple act of choosing Boxed Water is a statement that sustainability matters. Boxed Water is headquartered in Holland, Michigan with filling locations in Michigan and Utah. Boxed Water is available for purchase from their site – boxedwaterisbetter.com – as well as on Amazon. Socialize with us @BoxedWater.