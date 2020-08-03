¡CACTUS! Organic Cactus Water Expands its Retail Presence by Launching at H-E-B

NAPA, Calif.– ¡CACTUS! Organic Cactus Water, a line of plant-based functional waters powered by Nopal cactus leaf juice, announced today that Texas giant H-E-B will carry the brand as of August 2020.

¡CACTUS! will be in approximately 170 H-E-B stores.

“As someone who lived in Austin, TX for several years, H-E-B is a dream account for our new cactus water line to launch in,” said Sarita Lopez, founder and owner of ¡CACTUS! “We’ve gotten several requests for our cactus water to be in Texas and we’re thrilled it will be available during the hottest time of the year!”

The ¡CACTUS! formulation contains a cactus hydrocolloid that boosts hydration, absorption and retention. ¡CACTUS! is an excellent source of Vitamin C and contains additional antioxidants, electrolytes and amino acids including taurine. Low calorie and with only 5g sugar (agave), ¡CACTUS! is available in delicious organic Papaya, Lime and Watermelon flavors, in recyclable 12 oz/355 ml aluminum sleek cans.

¡CACTUS! Utilizes the sales, marketing, and brand management services of Ramsey, NJ based Cascadia Managing Brands.

About ¡CACTUS! Organic Cactus Water

¡CACTUS! Organic Cactus Water is nature’s way to hydrate under the hottest conditions. Made with organic cactus leaf juice, ¡CACTUS! contains a unique hydrocolloid that promotes hydration by boosting absorption and retention in the body. ¡CACTUS! is an excellent source of Vitamin C and contains additional antioxidants, electrolytes and amino acids including taurine. Low calorie and with only 5g sugar (agave), ¡CACTUS! is available in delicious organic Papaya, Lime and Watermelon flavors, in recyclable 12 oz./355 ml aluminum sleek cans. At work or before and after workout, hydrate, refresh and recover with ¡CACTUS!, The Desert Hydrator™

¡CACTUS! parent company The Cactus Water Co. LLC is certified as a Women’s Business Enterprise by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), and is also a minority owned business. www.deserthydrator.com

About H-E-B

H-E-B is an American privately held supermarket chain based in San Antonio, Texas, with more than 340 stores throughout the U.S. state of Texas, as well as in northeast Mexico. The company also operates Central Market, an upscale organic and fine foods retailer.

