CBD Living Launches Sparkling Water

CORONA, Calif.— US-based CBD brand CBD Living has announced the global launch of their brand-new product, CBD Living Sparkling Water. Each can of CBD Living Sparkling Water contains 25mg nano-CBD sourced from organic US-grown hemp and is available in four mouthwatering flavors: Orange Grapefruit, Peach Honey, Strawberry Lavender and Apple Ginger. Each flavor is also vegan, gluten-free and certified Kosher, and contains absolutely zero THC.

“When people hear the name CBD Living, they tend to think of CBD Living Water, as that was our very first product released back in 2014,” says CBD Living COO Sean McDonald. “With CBD Living Sparkling Water, we’re returning to our roots in the beverage industry. True to our pioneering company mission, we’re excited to introduce four unique flavors of CBD sparkling water that you won’t find anywhere else.”

CBD Living Sparkling Water is available in stores and online and is sold in single cans, cases of 12, cases of 24 and a 4-can variety sample pack.

CBD Living products are sold nationwide in over 5,000 stores. Click here to find a retail location near you. All products are also sold online, with free shipping to all US states on orders over $75.

For more information on CBD Living, please visit cbdliving.com.

About CBD Living

CBD Living is one of the fastest-growing global cannabidiol (CBD) manufacturers and distributors, with more than 100 products in 5,000 stores and shipping to consumers worldwide. CBD Living’s prestigious in-house scientists use ultrasound waves to break down CBD into nanoparticles, allowing the CBD to pass through the blood membrane for enhanced absorption. This proprietary technique leads to up to 90 percent bioavailability, compared to 10-15 percent bioavailability when consumed in a traditional CBD product. From the original CBD Living Water product to CBD gummies, chocolates, freezes, tinctures, vapes, bath bombs and more, CBD Living is constantly innovating to bring the future of CBD to consumers today. For more information, please visit cbdliving.com.