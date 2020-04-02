Crisis CoPacking: A Special Panel for Entrepreneurs

No product, no sales.

As demand surges, tight budgets, little long-term visibility and extreme channel disruption are the rule of the day: that means that operations and inventory management are the backbone that supports your food and beverage company during this time and that means that you’ve got to work with your manufacturing partners more than ever.

That’s the reason that on Monday, we’re presenting a special panel for entrepreneurial food and beverage companies on the stresses and solutions affecting the relationship between brands and their co-packers during the ongoing COVID-19 Crisis.

But what are the right kinds of inventory strategies to streamline production and meet demand, and how do you get your co-manufacturer to agree to do it? How do you get more capacity and line time when budgets are stressed? Where will the stresses lie in the relationship and how do you work together to achieve more together?

BevNET and NOSH have assembled a panel of three co-manufacturing experts to help provide tips and strategies for these stressful times:

Pete Speranza, an operations expert and one of the founders of General Mills’ 301 Inc.

Jeff Grogg, Founder of Product Development Consultancy the JPG Resources and co-manufacturing facility Snackwerks

Liz Myslik, Chief Growth Officer for Fresca Foods

We are taking questions ahead of time for the panel, which will record at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 3: please submit your questions before then to BevNET Editor-in-Chief Jeff Klineman.

The panel will be streamed live on Monday, April 6 at 12:00 PM EST on NOSH.com, BevNET.com, and our affiliated LinkedIn and YouTube channels.

