Dashfire Expands Distribution of Ready-to-Drink Line to Michigan

BOSTON— Vision Wine & Spirits, the national sales & import division of Martignetti Companies, together with Dashfire, are pleased to announce exciting new editions to their line of bitters. Dashfire is a comprehensive bitters company based out of Minnetonka, Minnesota, founded by Lee and Dawn Egbert in 2012. Dashfire Ready-to-Drink (RTD) 6-pack 100ml cans and 750 ml bottles will be launching in Michigan. The RTDs are already distributed in Massachusetts, Connecticut, Georgia, Washington DC, Maryland and Minnesota. Look for it at your favorite retailer!

In the era of cocktail rooms and craft cocktail bars, Dashfire has created a line of high-proof, complex, ready-to-drink cocktails, featuring a twist on some of the best classic cocktails out there. The cocktails feature base spirits that are combined with unique flavors and bitters.

Egbert is a master of creating unique flavor combinations, and you can find unique blends in the Fig & Cascara Manhattan and the Elderflower Martinez.

Egbert says, “Dashfire’s ready to drink cocktails change the game – people get to enjoy a complete, restaurant quality cocktail at the drop of a hat, whenever and wherever they are.”

The 750 ml bottles are ready to be poured over ice for a perfect, premium and restaurant-quality cocktail at any time. Throw the cans in your cooler and you’re ready to enjoy your favorite cocktail at the lake, gathering, boat or golf course. Ice optional. The best part is that you only need one can instead of multiple bottles of liquor, mixers and juice.

Individual Item Descriptions

BOURBON OLD FASHIONED

This ready-to-pour Old Fashioned Cocktail, with its blend of four bitters, natural sugar cane juice, hint of cherry, vanilla, chicory and spirited with bourbon, is about as pleasant an Old Fashioned you can find.

ELDERFLOWER MARTINEZ

This Martinez Cocktail is designed to be appreciated by aficionados but also those new to this classic cocktail. This twist on a classic has a pleasant sweetness of pear, tartness of apricot and the subtle aroma of elderflower.

FIG & CASCARA MANHATTAN

This ready-to-pour Manhattan Cocktail is made with Rye Whiskey, Cream Sherry & bitters, elevated with the addition of Black Mission Fig, Cascara Cherry, Vanilla and Rhubarb Root.

LEMON & LAVENDER MARTINI

This ready-to-pour Martini stands apart from the rest. With subtle sweetness and an elegant aroma from lemon and lavender bitters, this is a classic with a twist.

POMEGRANATE EL PRESIDENTE

This ready-to-pour El Presidente Cocktail is one of very few high-proof rum cocktails out there. Egbert’s version of this classic Cuban Cocktail has house-made grenadine, made from pure pomegranate juice, and cane sugar.

CHAI WHITE RUSSIAN

This ready-to-pour White Russian is just plain fun and a joy to imbibe. Made from Vodka, Midwest Heavy Cream, and the already beautiful botanicals of their Chai’Walla bitters.

Vision Wine & Spirits, LLC is a division of the Martignetti Companies, the 7th largest distributor in the United States, and an independent family-owned business since 1908. Vision will be announcing new additions to their growing portfolio in 2019.

For more information

dashfirebitters.com