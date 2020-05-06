DripDrop Hydration Partners with Krucial Staffing in Support of New York City Nurses

SAN FRANCISCO— DripDrop Hydration, a company built to combat dehydration, announced that it will partner with Krucial Staffing to deliver thousands of servings of its product, DripDrop ORS, to nurses stationed in COVID-19 hotspots throughout New York City, many of whom are at a high risk of dehydration.

“Five days after I arrived in New York City, I was placed on the COVID unit,” said Kiley Faller, volunteer RN at McKinney Hospital in Brooklyn, New York. “I usually drink a gallon of water a day, but the COVID-19 unit is a negative pressure room which means I cannot remove my PPE or take proper breaks. My second night on the COVID floor, I passed out from dehydration and overheating. The next day, DripDrop ORS was donated to my hotel and I grabbed as many sticks as I could. DripDrop ORS has helped sustain me through my 12 hour shifts so I can manage my work without needing a full day to recover.”

As more nurses and medical personnel are deployed to the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic in New York City, Krucial Staffing’s unique model of sending clinical and non-clinical support staff to COVID-19 hotspots throughout the country has become an immediate and important factor in delivering DripDrop ORS quickly and effectively. In addition to being immediately armed with DripDrop ORS upon arrival in New York City, Krucial Nurses will be given the resources to send DripDrop ORS to their hometown hospitals across the country, as part of a larger initiative to support nurses and their well-being.

“The current moment underscores the dedication and crucial value of all nurses, who are sacrificing their personal safety and well-being to care for others,” said Eduardo Dolhun, MD, founder of DripDrop Hydration. “We forget about dehydration and how core it is to our health and well being. Now more than ever, we felt an urgent responsibility to recognize the nursing community’s commitment and share as many of our resources, as quickly as possible.”

DripDrop ORS was created by Dr. Eduardo Dolhun, a Mayo Clinic-trained family physician, based on the WHO-formula for ORS, but with one simple, important difference – it tastes better – a factor crucial for compliance and consumption. For years, DripDrop Hydration has worked closely with organizations to supply DripDrop ORS to health crisis missions, first responders, military personnel, and elite athletes around the world.

