Elevator Talk Livestream Round 1: Tea Riot, Sol-ti, Greenbelt Craft Kombucha

Brand founders and CEOs are joining our team today, March 10th, via livestream to provide a brief recap of their recent Expo West news and updates. The first round of 30 food and beverage brands include Tea Riot, Bobo’s, Sol-ti, Ayoba-Yo, Greenbelt Craft Kombucha and The Good Bean.

Retailers, investors, distributors, suppliers, service providers and fellow brands can tune into the live feed from 3:00 PM to 4:30 PM ET on the BevNET and NOSH as well as on the BevNET LinkedIn and NOSH LinkedIn pages.

Due to an overwhelming response we’re planning additional Elevator Talk livestreams for this week and next. Founders and CEOs of food or beverage brands of all sizes are invited to join our team via live video to talk about their news for a few minutes. It is free to participate and interviews will be conducted remotely. Apply for a future Elevator Talk Livestream.

About Elevator Talk

Our Elevator Talk pitch series showcases up-and-coming food and beverage brands within the industry. Meet the founders behind the hottest brands hitting the market and hear their plans to stand out on shelves. You can catch this series on BevNET.com and the BevNET YouTube channel with new pitches shared every week.

Founders of food and beverage startups are invited to apply for the video interview series.