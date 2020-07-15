Elevator Talk Livestream Round 17: SOUND, Aura Bora, Fruitbelt

The seventeenth round of Elevator Talk Livestream features leaders from SOUND, Aura Bora, Fruitbelt, ReGrained and ENOF. Watch founders and CEOs jump into the livestream and provide a brief recap of recent news and updates. This week’s special co-host is Jennifer Palmer, CEO of Gerber Finance, who will share her thoughts, questions and feedback with the participants. Palmer is joined by Ray Latif, the Editor and Producer of the Taste Radio podcast.

Retailers, investors, distributors, suppliers, service providers and fellow brands can tune into the live feed from 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM ET on the BevNET Elevator Talk page as well as on the BevNET LinkedIn page. For those that can’t make the live show, the full recording is available in this article.

Stay tuned for future Elevator Talk livestreams on Wednesdays at 3:00 PM ET. Founders and CEOs of food or beverage brands of all sizes are invited to join our show via live video to talk about their news for a few minutes. It is free to participate and interviews will be conducted remotely. Apply for a future Elevator Talk Livestream.

About Elevator Talk

Our Elevator Talk pitch series showcases up-and-coming food and beverage brands within the industry. Meet the founders behind the hottest brands hitting the market and hear their plans to stand out on shelves. You can catch this series on BevNET.com and the BevNET YouTube channel with new pitches shared every week.

Founders of food and beverage startups are invited to apply for the video interview series.