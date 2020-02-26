Elevator Talk: Miura Focuses on Quality With Japanese-Style Flash Chilled Coffee

Our Elevator Talk pitch series showcases up-and-coming food and beverage brands within the industry. Meet the founders behind the hottest brands hitting the market and hear their plans to stand out on shelves. You can catch this series on BevNET.com and the BevNET YouTube channel with new pitches shared every week.

Adam Lewis is the founder and CEO of Miura, a startup brand focused on bringing barista-quality coffee to cans. Lewis founded the company to solve his own problem: he wanted the quality and precision of craft coffee in a ready-to-drink format. The Japanese-style flash chilled coffee is designed to seal in the flavors and aromas of freshly brewed coffee, fitting into the lifestyles and preferences of young urban professionals. The brand is currently in more than 160 stores in Toronto, Canada with plans to roll out nationally in the next year and eventually expand into the U.S. market. Lewis is seeking a strategic partner that can provide capital as well as advice on where to spend it.

Beverage startup? Practice your pitch and share your story with the industry.

Apply to Pitch >>