Elevator Talk: Surreal Brewing Crafts Low Calorie Non-Alc Beers

Our Elevator Talk pitch series showcases up-and-coming food and beverage brands within the industry. Meet the founders behind the hottest brands hitting the market and hear their plans to stand out on shelves. You can catch this series on BevNET.com and the BevNET YouTube channel with new pitches shared every week.

Donna Hockey is the founder of Surreal Brewing Company, an early stage non-alcoholic craft beer brand that offers innovative brews with 0g of sugar, 17-50 calories per can, and reduced gluten, in a variety of styles. The brewery is serving the non-alc movement, reaching consumers that don’t want to compromise their health goals, while still enjoying happy hour. Launched in 2018, the brewery’s all natural, low calorie line is available in 2,000 stores nationwide including Total Wine, BevMo and select Whole Foods. Hockey is open to working with a strategic partner that resonates with the company’s non-alc mission.

Beverage startup? Practice your pitch and share your story with the industry.

Apply to Pitch >>