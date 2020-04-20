Evian Announces Global Carbon Neutral Certification

EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France— Today, evian is announcing global certification for becoming carbon neutral. After announcing the ambition in 2015 at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 21) in Paris, evian previously achieved carbon neutrality in the U.S., Canada, Germany, Switzerland and its bottling site. Today marks a key milestone for the brand as it receives carbon neutral certification, across all the countries where the brand has a presence.

evian has not achieved this overnight. The global certification follows years of ambitious reductions made at every stage of the product life cycle from conception to production to recycling.

Shweta Harit, evian global brand VP, said: “Today’s announcement comes at a moment when we are seeing, in real time, what can happen when we reduce our impact on the planet. Emissions are lower and pollution levels have dropped.

“Lessening our environmental footprint is at the core of everything we do at evian, and that is why today’s announcement is so important for us. The current health crisis provides us all with a renewed impetus to do more and create long-lasting change, and it has been heartening to see the world come together.

“This is just one milestone for us. Even with the challenges that this crisis imposes on our business, we look forward to announcing new initiatives later this year so that we can further drive down our carbon footprint and preserve the world’s ecosystem. We believe that climate change is a real threat both today and for future generations, so we must all act now.”

The certification to the internationally recognized carbon neutral standard PAS 2060 has been issued by the Carbon Trust. It has been achieved through carbon emissions reductions in three key areas:

Conception: evian’s packaging continues to become more sustainable from the beginning to end of its life cycle. This includes: Light-weighting: evian has changed the design of its packaging so that the end product is much lighter in weight. This has a significant impact on its carbon emissions. For example, the light weighting of the evian’s leading 1.5L format has led to a 17% reduction in the bottle’s carbon footprint between 1993-2018. Use of recycled plastic (rPET): This can save up to 50% of carbon emissions versus a virgin bottle. To reduce its carbon emissions, evian has therefore ramped up its rPET rate over the last 10 years. Globally, 30% of its range is now made from rPET, while some bottles are now made from 100% rPET.* Later this year the brand will launch a new range of “bottles made from bottles” using 100%* recycled plastic.

Production: evian has worked hard to reduce both waste and energy consumption Renewable energy use at the bottling site: evian achieved carbon neutrality at the bottling site in 2017, the first Danone production facility and largest food production site in France to do so. This was primarily the result of both a $280 million investment into upgrading the bottling facility, in addition to the fact that it is 100% powered by renewable energy. Between 2015 and 2019, there has been a 90% reduction in the carbon footprint at the bottling site[1]

Distribution: There has been a significant change in transportation models. Approximately 50% of evian’s volumes are shipped directly by train from the plant. To deliver to the UK for example, the train carbon footprint is now seven times lower than trucks.

In addition to the above efforts, the brand has also partnered with the Livelihoods Carbon Fund. Through this partnership, evian helps to preserve and restore natural ecosystems and improve the lives of local communities – notably through the plantation of 13 million trees which act to offset evian’s remaining carbon emissions in order to achieve carbon neutrality.

While evian will maintain investment in carbon credit generation, its commitment to carbon neutrality is centrally underpinned with a priority to invest in continued carbon reductions.

Hugh Jones, Managing Director, Advisory, at the Carbon Trust said: “The Carbon Trust is pleased to have worked with evian on its achievement of carbon neutrality, recognizing its progress in low carbon design, production and distribution. We wish evian well in pursuing its future sustainability ambitions, including a circular approach by 2025.”

evian’s carbon neutral certification is a significant marker of the brand’s bold sustainability ambitions. As announced in 2018, it also aims to become a circular brand* by 2025. In practice, this bold ambition means all bottles* will be made from recycled plastic and then recycled again.

*excluding label and cap

evian carbon neutrality certification

evian has been certified carbon neutral to the internationally-recognised standard PAS 2060 by the Carbon Trust, a global climate change and sustainability consultancy with almost two decades of experience in the sustainability sector. Achievement of this standard reflects the commitment and measures taken by evian to reduce direct carbon emissions arising from its own operations (Scope 1 and 2), indirect emissions from the value chain, and where residual emissions exist evian has compensated for these through good quality offsets achieved through its partnership with the Livelihoods Carbon Fund.

From now on, evian must be recertified every year to maintain its carbon neutral status. This requiresthe development and implementation of a yearly carbon reduction and management plan. Each year the certification process becomes more challenging as evian must begin to rely less on the compensation (the investment in funds which generate carbon credits) and more on a low carbon business model. The carbon emission reduction figures are based on the global life cycle assessment of the product.

Covid-19 relief efforts

evian is supporting the response to Covid-19 with a financial donation to the Red Cross to support urgent needs and supplies. In its efforts to assist healthcare workers, the donation will specifically help those on the front line. In France, evian produced 120,000 plastic bottles to help the distribution of hand sanitizer in French pharmacies – which faced nationwide shortages. The shortage arose in part due to a lack of containers, which impeded distribution. The brand is also donating tens of thousands of evian bottles of water to public hospitals and clinics in Ile-de-France. In the USA, evian donated more than 195,000 bottles of water to hospital workers in New York City and to City Harvest (@cityharvestnyc) to help the New York community, which has been hit particularly hard, during these challenging times.

evian is part of the #WeActForWaters movement

Through #WeActForWaters Danone Waters brands are:

1.Halving the amount of virgin plastic used by their water brands, reaching 50% recycled PET (rPET) use worldwide and 100% across Europe in 2025;

2.Accelerating towards carbon neutrality in Europe by 2025, with evian and Volvic becoming carbon neutral this year;

3.Matching every liter of water sold with a liter for people in need, by creating a fund to help 50M people in developing countries access safe drinking water by 2030;

4.Enhancing watershed and wetlands preservation around the world;

5.Expecting the collective of its water brands to achieve B Corp certification worldwide by 2022.

WeActForWater falls within Danone’s recently announced €2 billion investment acceleration plan, investing between 2020-2022 to further transform their agriculture, energy and operations, packaging and digital capabilities.

[1] evian’s accreditation is full scope. The 90% reduction is specifically with regards to scopes 1 & 2, covering direct emissions from owned or controlled sources, as well as indirect emissions from the generation of purchased electricity, steam, heating and cooling consumed by the plant. This figure does not include Scope 3, which covers all other indirect emissions such as employee’s commuting.