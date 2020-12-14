Flow Alkaline Spring Water Innovates Online with New Size and Flavor

Ontario, Canada and New York, New York – Flow Alkaline Spring Water, a leading premium water brand emphasizing sustainability in sourcing, packaging and practice, this month introduces a new size of its “Original” water, and the addition of “Flow Peach + Blueberry” to its range of delicious flavors.

The new 750-ml size of Flow Original (unflavored) spring water is available exclusively online and only in the U.S. The new size may be purchased starting mid-December and ships this month. As with all Flow Alkaline Spring Water, the new size is packaged in renewable resource-based Tetra-Pak.

The 750-ml packaging initiative was inspired by Flow’s summer 2020 marketing programs with health and fitness company, SoulCycle, and the new size fits snugly in a stationary bike’s drink holder. This new size fills a gap in the Flow brand’s packaging lineup, between its 500-ml size waters sold in both Original and flavored varieties, and its 1-liter size water sold only in Original.

In addition, Flow adds a new flavor to its existing 500-ml sized flavored water lineup: Flow Peach + Blueberry. Pre-orders of the refreshing new flavor begin in December 2020 and ship in January 2021.

Flow Peach + Blueberry joins a line-up of premium spring water with organic flavors, including: Cucumber + Mint, Strawberry + Rose, Blackberry + Hibiscus, Lemon + Ginger, and Watermelon + Lime.

Pricing and availability:

The 750-ml size is sold only in the US, exclusively on www.flowhydration.com and is priced at US $25.99 for a 12-unit pack.

The new Flow Peach + Blueberry flavor is sold in both stores and via Flow’s website, in both the US (e-comm price of US $22.99) and Canada (e-comm price of CA $23.99). At launch in the US, Peach + Blueberry will be sold at Sprouts Farmers Market before expanding into other retailer doors.

“Flow’s Peach + Blueberry is a taste of summer in the colder months,” said Krissie Millan, CMO of Flow Alkaline Spring Water. “Great tasting, thirst-quenching water is a simple, necessary pleasure you should be able to enjoy anytime, and in any flavor you like.”

The Flow brand has become increasingly popular in pop culture and with influential musicians and celebrities. Earlier this year, the Black Eyed Peas featured Flow water in their music video for “Vida Loca,” and pop music icon Pharrell Williams recently shared with GQ that Flow is “the only water he drinks.”

About Flow Water Inc.

Introduced in 2015, Flow Water Inc. (“Flow Alkaline Spring Water”) is a premium water brand sold throughout North America. Flow’s naturally alkaline spring water is offered in a range of flavors, and because of its unique origins contains naturally-occurring electrolytes, essential minerals, and has an alkaline pH of 8.1. The brand also produces a new line of collagen-infused waters.

Flow is also a B-Corp Certified company. Founded by serial entrepreneur Nicholas Reichenbach, Flow was founded on the principle that naturally-sourced spring water is one of the best forms of hydration. All Flow beverages are mindfully sourced from protected springs and all Flow waters are packaged in a Tetra-Pak paper carton made from at least 68 percent renewable resources.

The Flow brand is available at over 20,000 retailers across the United States, Canada, and Europe including Whole Foods Market, Loblaws, Sobeys, Metro, Rexall, Farm Boy, Sprouts Farmers Market, CVS, Safeway, Wegmans, Harris Teeter, Walmart, Giant Eagle, Bristol Farms, Raley’s, Vitamin Shoppe, and Planet Organic. For more information on Flow Alkaline Spring Water, please visit flowhydration.com, or follow Flow on social media; Instagram and Twitter and facebook.com/FlowHydration.

