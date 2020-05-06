Fresh Victor Announces New Consumer Packaging, Bay Area Retail Distribution

SAN FRANCISCO— Fresh Victor, a producer of fresh, cold-pressed juice-based mixers for making craft cocktails and mocktails, is now launching retail distribution for consumer sales in the San Francisco Bay Area. The first two flavors, Mexican Lime & Agave and Cactus Pear & Pomegranate, are now available at four Draeger’s supermarket locations and at Willow Market in Menlo Park ($7.99/16 ounces) In addition, San Francisco cocktail bar Elixir offers DIY cocktail kits for delivery, pairing Fresh Victor’s seven flavors in the original 64 ounce bottles, as well as the new 16 ounce package, with various spirits.

Founded by Ken MacKenzie, a spirits industry entrepreneur and expert of more than two decades, and award-winning mixologist and bar industry veteran H. Joseph Ehrmann (Elixir), Fresh Victor is the complete fresh mixer solution for easy craft cocktails at home. The line of seven mixers have been an integral part of leading cocktail and mocktail programs for use at bars, restaurants, large venues, and hotels, like Disney Epcot Center, MGM Resorts, The Cosmopolitan, Wynn, The Chase Center, and various national hotel and restaurant chains.

“We’re launching our consumer line today because Fresh Victor is what people need right now at home to make consistently fresh, quick, and easy cocktails in their home bar. Making our products available for consumers now is very exciting and timely, as they are perfect for virtual happy hours and gatherings,” says Ehrmann. “I’ve been delivering them from my own bar and helping to launch them in national chains, but I’m excited to be able to get them to other bars and retailers as well as into homes.”

“In response to Shelter in Place, bars and restaurants are already featuring our fresh mixers to execute to go cocktail programs,” said MacKenzie, “and retail grocers, conveniences stores, liquor stores, and food delivery services are excited to have our new 16 ounce package to pair with spirits, wines, and other mixers for home delivery or take out. Being a safe, stable, and clean label product with few touch points is very important, now more than ever. Until now consumers simply could not get anything comparable in terms of flavor, quality, freshness, and convenience. You no longer have to settle for dull, shelf stable mixers full of undesirable ingredients.”

The next two flavors to come in the 16 ounce package are Pineapple & Ginger Root and Three Citrus & Mint Leaf. The rest of the mixers will soon follow: Eureka Lemon Sour, Cucumber & Lime, and Jalapeño & Lime. Each 16 ounce bottle makes five cocktails at an easy-to-mix ratio of 2 parts Fresh Victor to 1 part spirit or non-alcoholic ingredient. Adding other ingredients can make for more complex recipes.

Mexican Lime & Agave is the home bartender’s best friend making simple, fresh margaritas this spring and summer. It is made with 100% fresh ingredients including fresh lime juice, organic agave nectar, organic cane sugar, and filtered water.

Fresh Margarita:

3 ounces Fresh Victor Mexican Lime & Agave

1.5-2 ounces blanco or reposado tequila, or mezcal

Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker full of ice, shake well, and strain over fresh ice. Garnish with a lime wedge (salted rim optional)

Cactus Pear & Pomegranate is a unique addition to any cocktail gathering, and works particularly well in a Mimosa or as a substitute for cranberry juice. It’s also made with 100% fresh ingredients including fresh cactus (prickly) pear purée, fresh pomegranate juice, fresh lime juice, organic agave nectar, organic cane sugar, and filtered water.

Cactus Pear Cosmopolitan:

3 ounces Fresh Victor Cactus Pear & Pomegranate

1.5 ounces vodka

.5 ounce high quality triple sec

Lime wedge

Add all liquid ingredients to a cocktail shaker full of ice, shake well and strain up into a cocktail glass; squeeze and drop the lime wedge in the glass.

A full listing of the Elixir’s cocktail kit offerings, along with ordering and delivery information can be found at elixirsf.com/elixir-delivery.

About Fresh Victor

Fresh Victor is a line of fresh, clean-label, cold-pressed juice-based mixers for making high quality, easy, and versatile craft cocktails and mocktails. Available in 16 and 64 ounce sizes, Fresh Victor is currently available in San Francisco at Draeger’s and in cocktail kits from Elixir. National distribution is currently available for most products via Sysco, Preferred Food Group, and US Foods. Visit freshvictor.com/ to learn more, and follow on Instagram and on Facebook or email victor@freshvictor.com.

For More Information

freshvictor.com