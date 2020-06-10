Fresh Victor Introduces Direct-to-Consumer Ordering in 7 States

SAN FRANCISCO— Fresh Victor, a producer of fresh, cold-pressed juice-based mixers for making craft cocktails and mocktails, announces direct-to consumer availability of two flavors, Mexican Lime & Agave and Cactus Pear & Pomegranate. The mixers can be ordered at shop.freshvictor.com/ and shipped to seven Western states, including California, Oregon, Washington, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, and Utah. Additional states, including Wyoming, Colorado, Montana, and New Mexico will soon follow.

“We are very excited to get our fresh mixers directly into the hands of so many enthusiastic home bartenders,” says co-founder and bar industry veteran H. Joseph Ehrmann. “Now, with Fresh Victor available direct to consumer via our website, fresh, high quality, and easy to make craft cocktails can be enjoyed at home like never before, and at a time when everyone could use it most.”

“It is extremely gratifying for us to see our hard work paying off in how Fresh Victor is being received by both the industry and the home consumer,” says Fresh Victor founder Ken MacKenzie. “Our mission from the very beginning was to create something that was of the highest quality, can be utilized by anyone who desires a premium and delicious cocktail or mocktail, but is really easy and convenient to make. We want to change the way people drink cocktails at restaurants and bars, as well as at home. We want to make craft cocktails simple for everyone.”

Five more flavors will become available for online ordering within the next few weeks, including Pineapple & Ginger Root, Three Citrus & Mint Leaf, Lemon Sour, Jalapeño & Lime, and Cucumber & Lime. Each 16-ounce bottle makes five cocktails at an easy-to-mix ratio of 2 parts Fresh Victor to 1 part spirit or non-alcoholic ingredient. This works out to less than $1.90 per drink, minus the spirit. If you desire, you can add additional ingredients to make more complex or creative recipes.

Mexican Lime & Agave may be Fresh Victor’s most versatile blend for simple, fresh Margaritas and other summer drinks. Made with 100 percent fresh lime juice, organic agave nectar, organic cane sugar and filtered water, Mexican Lime & Agave pairs with aged rum, ginger beer and bitters in a delicious Anejo Highball or with white rum for a quick and easy Daiquiri. It was recently awarded a Gold medal at the 2020 San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

The unique Cactus Pear & Pomegranate with fresh cactus (prickly) pear purée, pomegranate juice, lime juice, organic agave nectar, organic cane sugar and filtered water mixes particularly well in a Mimosa or as a substitute for cranberry juice. It was recently awarded a Double Gold medal at the 2020 San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

About Fresh Victor

Founded by spirits industry entrepreneur Ken MacKenzie and award-winning mixologist and bar industry veteran H. Joseph Ehrmann (Elixir, San Francisco), Fresh Victor is a line of fresh, clean-label, cold-pressed juice-based mixers for making high quality, easy and versatile craft cocktails and mocktails. Sold in 16- and 64-ounce sizes, Fresh Victor is currently available direct to consumer in seven Western states with additional states to be added in the coming weeks. National wholesale distribution is currently available for most products via Sysco, Performance Food Group, and US Foods. Visit https://freshvictor.com/ to learn more, and follow on Instagram and on Facebook or email victor@freshvictor.com.

For More Information

freshvictor.com