Fruitations and Vision Wine and Spirits Announce National Distribution Agreement

TAUNTON, Mass.— Vision Wine & Spirits LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Martignetti Companies, announced today a nationwide distribution agreement with Fruitations™ Craft Soda & Cocktail Mixers beginning in January 2020. Fruitations, a leading on-premise premium craft mixer, will be available initially across New England, California and Florida before expanding its reach.

Born from her belief that better ingredients make better tasting drinks, Fruitations’ founder Allison Goldberg discovered a bartending community eager for the quality, taste and authenticity Fruitations syrups bring to their craft. In addition to becoming a favorite of brand ambassadors and craft bartenders, Fruitations’ consistency has made it a favorite of multi-unit upscale operators, luxury hotels and cocktail lounges including The Ritz Carlton, Encore Boston Harbor and Legal Sea Foods.

“Fruitations elevates and enhances the whole beverage, from ingredient list to hospitality experience, and is a perfect partner to complement Vision’s portfolio of craft spirits, created by like-minded and passionate beverage entrepreneurs. We are proud to be part of Vision’s roster of best-in-class wines, spirits and mixers,” said Goldberg.

Goldberg, with degrees from the School of Hotel Administration at Cornell University and ESSEC Business School (Cergy, France), has over 30 years hospitality and food & beverage experience.

Vision Wine & Spirits, LLC is a division of the Martignetti Companies, the 7th largest distributor in the United States, and an independent family-owned business since 1908.

For More Information

justaddfruitations.com