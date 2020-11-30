Gallery: November’s New Beverage Launches

With winter on the horizon, this month’s New Product Gallery features a number of new releases, ranging from seasonal flavors to full line extensions, including added SKUs from Health-Ade Kombucha, CELSIUS, C4 and KeVita. As well, we feature a new brand from Ocean Spray, a smoothie line courtesy of Koia and fresh forays into beverage from Genius Gourmet and Nellie’s Free-Range Eggs.

C4 (Nutrabolt) C4 (Nutrabolt) Black Cherry is the latest flavor addition to C4’s Smart Energy line of performance energy drinks containing nootropics. Each 16 oz. can contains 200 mg of caffeine sourced from green tea, Cognizin Citicoline to support focus and N-Acetyl L-Tyrosine to produce dopamine.

CELSIUS CELSIUS CELSIUS has added a new Kiwi Guava Lime flavor to its On-The-Go powdered sticks line as a Walmart exclusive. The SKU joins Berry and Orange flavors at 2,750 Walmart stores nationwide. The brand also expanded the line in 1,100 Kroger locations.

Circle Circle Indianapolis-based Circle has launched Circle Sparkling Protein, a line of better-for-you beverages containing 20 grams of collagen peptides, 0-2 grams of sugar and 99 calories per 12 oz. can. The line is available in Watermelon Thyme, Lemon Mint, Vanilla Pear and Raspberry Hibiscus flavors and can be found on Amazon.

Genius Gourmet Genius Gourmet Genius Gourmet has launched its first ready-to-drink product with a Chocolate Keto Shake. The dairy-based drink includes 1 gram of sugar, 5 grams of healthy fats from MCTs, 6 grams of protein and 170 calories per 11.16 oz. Tetra Pak carton.

Golden Ratio Golden Ratio Steeped coffee brand Golden Ratio’s holiday flavors include Pumpkin Spice, Spiced Cookie and Chocolate Mint. The pouches, which “taste like tea” according to the company, are available in 7-packs for $14.99 and in 9-serving variety packs for $17.99.

GURU GURU Plant-based energy drink maker GURU has unveiled its latest line extension with GURU Yerba Mate. The drink, which is “Inspired by the Amazon,” features clean label ingredients with natural caffeine from yerba mate and guarana.

Health-Ade Kombucha Health-Ade Kombucha Health-Ade’s new Strawberry Glow flavor is a Target exclusive featuring a flavor profile of strawberries with a “tang of kiwi.” The kombucha also includes a bamboo extract with silica to help promote skin and nail health. The drink retails for $3.99 per 16 oz. bottle.

KeVita KeVita PepsiCo-owned KeVita has introduced two new SKUs: a Ginger Colada KeVita Sparkling Probiotic Drink and a Mango Lime KeVita Master Brew Kombucha. Ginger Colada is available in Whole Foods and Sprouts stores, while Mango Lime is only in Sprouts. Each drink retails for $3.29 per 15.2 oz. bottle and will be available in mass market stores next year.

Koia Koia In a year of heavy innovation, Koia’s third new line of 2020 is a four-flavor batch of smoothies featuring Magic Mango, Rise & Shine, Straw-nana Dream and Tropical Passion varieties. To compete with high-calorie fruit smoothie brands, Koia’s products contain only 9 grams of sugar and 5 grams of plant protein per 12 oz. bottle.

Mooala Mooala Plant-based milk maker Mooala is expanding to the center aisle with a line of shelf-stable products, including four milks (Original Almond, Vanilla Bean Almond, Oat and Banana) and three creamers (Banana Nut, Oats ‘n’ Creme and Vanilla Bean). The milks retail for $4.33 per 1 liter carton while the creamers sell for $3.74 per 11 oz. Tetra Pak.

Naked Naked Naked’s latest flavor, Rainbow Machine, is made with apple, banana, berries, kiwi, mango and red beet juices. The drink retails for $2.39 per 15.2 oz. bottle and is available in Target and Walmart stores nationwide.

Nellie's Nellie's Free range egg producer Nellie’s is serving up a seasonal favorite with its new limited edition eggnog. The drink is available in 32 oz. multi-serve cartons.

Ocean Spray Ocean Spray New England cranberry producer Ocean Spray has been doing more than just rolling along to “Dreams” this year; the company launched this month B1U, a new brand of functional infused waters available in “I Need a Boost” (Watermelon Cucumber), “I Need Rhythm” (Strawberry Basil), “I Need Immunity” (Lemon Chamomile) and “I Need Power” (Peach Kiwi) varieties.

Regatta Craft Mixers Regatta Craft Mixers Regatta’s full range of premium mixers are now available in 6-packs of 7.5 oz. sleek cans. The drinks will be distributed in the grocery and liquor channels.