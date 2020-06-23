GT’s Living Foods Launches Summer Campaign, New Golden Pineapple Synergy Flavor

LOS ANGELES– GT’s Living Foods, the #1 best-selling and most-loved Kombucha brand in the world, is changing the way people think and feel about health and wellness in Summer 2020. The brand has announced the kick-off of its Summer campaign, #LetYourLightShine and the launch of its new Synergy flavor, Golden Pineapple, now available nationwide.

For 25 years, GT’s Living Foods has been guiding people on their health and wellness journeys.With the #LetYourLightShine campaign, GT’s continues that mission by sharing a message that health is defined by choices; when health is prioritized, one radiates and glows from the inside-out.

“The World as a whole is experiencing this unprecedented challenge to our global health that has truly brought into focus the choices we make that affect our overall well-being,” says GT Dave, Founder and CEO of GT’s Living Foods. “As we enter a new day, the #LetYourLightShine campaign symbolizes both the light we’ll find when we make it through these dark times, and the light that manifests internally and shines externally when people make good choices.”

GT continues, “Making better choices becomes easy when you have functionality and flavor like that of Golden Pineapple. Golden Pineapple was created to enhance the vibrant aspects of a person while also delivering the same gut support and immune-boosting benefits provided across all our offerings.”

Blended with organic pineapple juice, tart lemon and fresh sage, Golden Pineapple is raw, unpasteurized, and fully fermented in small batches. The tropical flavor is the better-for-you choice for any and all summer occasions, taking the place of sugary and processed options.

Fans, new and old, can use the store locator on GT’s website to find specific retailers that carry Golden Pineapple, while Southern California residents can also order for home delivery via thee-commerce shop.

For more information on GT’s Living Foods, the #LetYourLightShine campaign and Golden Pineapple, please visit: GTsLivingFoods.com and follow on social media.

About GT’s Living Foods

We believe that Mother Nature is the World’s greatest healer. Since 1995, GT’s Living Foods has revolutionized how people think and feel about Kombucha and fermented foods in the Western World. From the womb, founder GT Dave was raised vegetarian and taught that food can be medicine. He continues to uphold that philosophy with always pure, potent, and plant-derived fermented offerings produced in their most authentic form, never compromised. The fiercely independent, family-owned, and operated company is available in over 55,000 retailers across North America and Europe. Today and beyond, GT’s Living Foods’ driving purpose is to spread a global message that food can be medicine and through proper nutrition one can heal thyself. For more information, please visit gtslivingfoods.com.