HFactor Announces Partnership with Presence Marketing

NEW YORK– Continuing their efforts to better serve their retail partners HFactor, hydrogen infused functional water is excited to announce its new partnership with Presence Marketing, the Nation’s largest independent organic and natural food broker.

Over the past 25 years, Presence has grown from a small Midwest-based natural and organic food brokerage, to a national powerhouse with more than 500 employees. The company has established several pivotal partnerships within the natural and conventional grocery channels.

“It is an honor to be teaming up with Presence, and truly amazing to see HFactor made more readily available for organic and natural food stores,” said Gail Levy, founder and CEO of HFactor. “Developing HFactor was a passion project for me that came as a result of losing my best friend to cancer. This life event sparked the motivation in me to develop the first truly functional water on the market. It is well known how selective Presence is when choosing the brands to include within their family. I believe this is a testament to how much they believe in HFactor and the future of better for your brands.

Tracey Miedema, Vice-President, Innovation & Brand Development for Presence agrees. “We at Presence are so pleased to now be representing HFactor. Element-infused hydration is on the cusp of breaking through in a big way and we love that this water delivers antioxidants and improves immune response.”

Since launching in 2017 in retail locations nationwide HFactor has expanded their product offering to include four flavors (Honeydew, Watermelon, Blood Orange and Tart Cherry) while maintaining and no sugar or calorie formula and a large format 20oz. The brand also partnered up with TerraCycle to set up a program to fully recycle their pouches into useful products like park benches and picnic tables.

A sampling of retailers where HFactor products can be found nationwide are Albertsons, Safeway, Walmart, Wegmans, Giant, Sprouts, Gelsons, Erewhon. For a more detailed list of retailers in your area please visit hfactorwater.com/pages/product-locator

About HFactor

HFactor® is the first functional water infused with the documented benefits of molecular hydrogen. HFactor has just two ingredients, pure water and pure hydrogen gas. There are over 1500 published papers on the benefits of molecular hydrogen in health and wellness. Hydrogen is a brilliant antioxidant proven to reduce inflammation and increase athletic performance. Created by its Founder, Gail Levy, a serial entrepreneur and mentor. Gail along with select industry subject matter experts in health and wellness, beverage and distribution successfully took this revolutionary product to market in 2017. HFactor® is naturally infused with pure hydrogen to provide refreshing hydration plus therapeutic benefits for fitness, health and lifestyle recovery. It comes in a carry-anywhere (BPA free) pouch that optimizes the integrity and pureness of its hydrogen content. HFactor® engineered a proprietary reverse osmosis filtering system (patent secured) that ensures the purity and taste of the water, delivering PURE hydrogen and PURE water, and NOTHING else. HFactor® water is sourced and packaged in the United States and is available online and in stores nationwide. For more information visit: HFactorWater.com