Humblemaker Coffee Partners With Cascadia Managing Brands

SEAL BEACH, Calif.—Humblemaker Coffee has partnered with Ramsey, NJ based Cascadia Managing Brands to handle sales and distribution for its new line of Functional Cold Brew Shots.

Humblemaker cold brews are made using only the highest quality, responsibly sourced, fresh roasted organic coffees. Their proprietary process is cold from start to finish – closely regulating brew temperature and brew time to ensure ideal extraction and flavor. They then gently filter, yielding a perfectly balanced, full-bodied and boldly flavorful cold brew. Our premium ingredients and cut-no-corners-attitude allow us to deliver you the finest quality finished product possible.

Humblemaker Cold Brew Shots are infused with various vitamins and minerals for targeted functions that were recently introduced at the New Beverage Showdown at BevNet with incredible support and response from the industry. The Boomtowne is their original, simply-black, triple-strength cold brew shot with a complex multivitamin to support overall daily health. Inspired by Mexican coffees enjoyed on surf trips to Baja, the La Fonda is brewed with pure organic cinnamon and cacao that has 20x the Antioxidants of green tea to help boost immunity. The brand also developed their version of Turkish coffee called the Black Sea brewed with real cardamom and clove packed with L-Theanine and Ginseng for enhanced memory and clarity. Each 2oz shot contains 115 mg of caffeine and is sugar free with no calories, they are unpasteurized and sold refrigerated in glass bottles.

“As we have been preparing to expand we were looking for the right partner”, stated Co-Founder Chris Smith. “Once we met with the Cascadia team we knew they could take our brand to the next level and beyond”.

Humblemaker is currently sold in Sprouts nationwide.

More about Humblemaker Coffee

Humblemaker is an independent California coffee company producing premium organic craft whole bean coffees & coffee beverages – proudly dedicating 10% of our annual profits to enriching the lives of children living with autism. Through our #tenforautism initiative, we hope to encourage for-profit businesses to create funding to enrich the lives of children living with autism that will provide unique opportunities to explore new, and often therapeutic, life experiences through the brand’s personal passions: surfing, music, and the great outdoors. The term “Humblemaker” is symbolic of “Quiet Craftsmanship” – the moniker of a brand founded upon unwavering quality, ethical business practices, and philanthropic & environmental values. Fair-trade, organic ingredients are used whenever possible and we are an official member of 1% for the Planet. For more information about Humblemaker, please go to humblemaker.coffee.

More about Cascadia Managing Brands

Cascadia Managing Brands offers its clients outsourced sales, brand management, Amazon setup and sales, traditional retail sales, marketing, new product development, operations, production and logistics. Cascadia Managing Brands helps brands reach critical mass faster, cheaper, better, and smarter. From business plan development to the actual execution of the plan, from strict consulting advice to managing your sales or sales team, marketing and operational plan; Cascadia Managing Brands is the outsourced resource for large and small beverage companies alike. Cascadia Managing Brands has over 75 plus years of food and beverage experience including Evian, Zico, Hint, C2O Coconut Water, Nantucket Nectars, Fresh Samantha (Odwalla), Naked Juice and many more. For more information about Cascadia Managing Brands please visit us at cascadiamanagingbrands.com. Please visit our Facebook Page at facebook.com/Cascadiamanagingbrands or our Twitter page at twitter.com/cascadiabrands. For additional information about Cascadia Managing Brands go to cascadiafoodbev.com