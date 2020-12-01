IVUSION Beverage Co. Launches Hangover Hydration Drink on December 2020

IRVINE, Calif. – IVUSION Beverage Co. will be launching their first first functional hydration drink – a hydration drink that is scientifically formulated with electrolytes, vitamins, and essential minerals. IVUSION is designed as a recovery solution for hangovers, exercise-induced dehydration, and most other forms of dehydrations.

IVUSION offers premium quality hydration drink that’s packed with essential vitamins, and anti-nausea and anti-inflammatories, it says. Each of the ingredients in IVUSION are purposeful and intentionally added for a specific function (replenish lost fluids and vitamins, boost energy, support immunity and cardiovascular health, metabolize alcohol, detoxify liver, enhance mental alertness, and even improve physical appearance).

“We were inspired by the recent growth in IV therapy, which got us thinking… why is it so expensive and time consuming? Our goal was to create a cost effective and time efficient hydration drink that does more than taste good. A hydration drink that supports both physical and mental health of our consumers. And so, IVUSION was born. IVUSION is a multifunctional hydration beverage that is transparent, convenient and cost effective. Providing our health-conscious consumer healthier options, especially in the wake of COVID-19.”

IVUSION comes in two refreshing flavors: Mixed Berries and Citrus Orange. Naturally sweetened with only 11 grams of Organic sugar, 60 calories, and zero caffeine. IVUSION is Packaged in 12-ounce cans, IVUSION has a suggested retail price of $3.99 per can and $15.96 for a four-pack. IVUSION, aims to make healthy hydration accessible for everyone and donate a percentage of the proceeds to fight animal cruelty. IVUSION hydration drink–will be available to purchase online at ivusionbevco.com, Amazon, Alibaba, Social Media platforms, and selected retailers.

For More Information:

https://ivusionbevco.com/