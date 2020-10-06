KeHE Announces Partnership Agreement with National Co+op Grocers

NAPERVILLE, Ill.— KeHE Distributors announced that it has completed a national secondary distribution agreement with National Co+op Grocers (NCG) on behalf of its 147 member retail food co-ops. This first-of-its-kind supplementary supply agreement fortifies NCG’s supply chain capability and provides its members with a needed alternate source for natural, organic, specialty and fresh products.

“Our partnership with KeHE will support new growth opportunities for our members and secure an alternative source of supply to support high in-stock levels,” stated C.E. Pugh, NCG CEO. “KeHE has demonstrated the ability to enable independent natural retailers of all sizes to thrive and grow, and our members are excited to have access to KeHE’s support and portfolio of unique, innovative and regional items.”

Brandon Barnholt, CEO of Naperville, IL-based KeHE Distributors added, “Since its founding 21 years ago, NCG has been a pioneer in the natural food industry and a leader in natural food retailing. Our companies are both B Corps and share many of the same values, including a commitment to serve customers and feed communities across the nation. We are honored NCG has chosen KeHE to help them build on their success.”

About KeHE

KeHE Distributors, LLC (KeHE) is the largest, pure play distributor of natural & organic, specialty, and fresh products to natural food stores, chain and independent grocery stores, ecommerce retailers and other specialty product retailers throughout North America. Where KeHE Goes, Goodness Follows.® For more about KeHE, visit KeHE.com or check out our social media channels: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, & LinkedIn.

About NCG

National Co+op Grocers (NCG), founded in 1999, is a business services cooperative for retail food co-ops located throughout the United States. NCG helps unify food co-ops in order to optimize operational and marketing resources, strengthen purchasing power and ultimately offer more value to natural food co-op owners and shoppers everywhere. Our 147 member co-ops operate more than 200 storefronts in 38 states with combined annual sales of nearly $2.1 billion. NCG is a winner of the dotCoop Global Awards for Cooperative Excellence and a certified B Corp. Find a map of NCG member co-ops. To learn more about co-ops, visit www.welcometothetable.coop