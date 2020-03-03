Kinderfarms Announces Kinderlyte Advanced

LOS ANGELES— Kinderfarms, maker of Kinderlyte, the first natural and effective, doctor-formulated oral electrolyte solution (OES) for children, has expanded its product offering with the launch of Kinderlyte Advanced.

Designed for people of all ages, liquid and convenient powder formulations are now available online and at retailers across the country.

“Kinderlyte’s direct rehydration to the bloodstream works fast to address all possible sources of dehydration,” said Dr. Carey Chronis, M.D., advisor to Kinderfarms. “Its instant absorption technology provides quick results, while using better-for-you ingredients.”

Kinderlyte Advanced Electrolyte Powder achieves World Health Organization (WHO) standards for hydration and provides four-to-five times more electrolytes and 80 percent less sugar than sports drinks. Easy for on-the-go hydration, it is sold in packs of six .5 ounce sticks and comes in two flavors: Wild Berry and Lemon Lime. Suggested retail price is $12.99.

“This is the only natural electrolyte powder I’ve found to meet the World Health Organization’s published standard for rapid rehydration,” said Dr. Chronis. “Make sure to read your ingredients labels. Many products that reference this standard actually use ingredients such as cane sugar or juice that don’t deliver the rapid rehydration benefits of the WHO formula.”

Kinderlyte Advanced’s liquid formulation is made with the same electrolyte absorption technology as the natural electrolyte powder and is sold in a one-liter BPA-free resealable bottle. It comes in three flavors: Wild Berry, Raspberry Lemonade and Coconut Lime. Suggested retail price is $7.99.

How is Kinderlyte Advanced different?

Delivers the same rapid hydration as conventional OES brands that are used in hospitals, without unnecessary artificial ingredients

Has four-to-five times more electrolytes and 75-80 percent less sugar than sports drinks

Uses PreMax™ prebiotics to support digestion

Instant Absorption Technology™ (IAT™) uses the perfect ratio of Non-GMO Project Verified dextrose (from vegetables) to electrolyte sodium, offering faster transport of electrolytes and nutrients to the bloodstream

Lightweight .5 ounce packets are easily mixed with water for rapid hydration on the go

“We’re thrilled to offer consumers a product that is a true break-through in hydration,” said Jeremy Adams, founder, CEO, Kinderfarms. “Traditionally, families have had to make a choice between ‘natural’ and ‘effective’ health and wellness products. We’ve worked hard to offer a solution that does both and also tastes great.”

About Kinderfarms

Dedicated to making better health & wellness options accessible to every family, Kinderfarms is committed to providing values-driven alternatives to outdated health and wellness products. Kinderfarms first line, Kinderlyte, is doctor-formulated to provide safe, natural and effective oral electrolyte solutions (OES) for families, and it includes a variety of uses from illness to sports, or even a late night out. Delicious and worry free, Kinderlyte products are made without artificial sweeteners, flavors, or colors. Kinderlyte never contains artificial ingredients like sucralose, acesulfame potassium, Yellow #6, Blue #1 or Red #40 and is Non-GMO Project Verified, vegan and naturally gluten-free. Kinderfarms donates one percent of sales to life-saving water relief efforts through “1% For The Planet.” kinderlyte.com, and @kinderlyte on Instagram and Facebook; @kinderfarms on Linkedin.

For More Information:

kinderlyte.com