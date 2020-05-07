Kombucha Brewers International Unites Industry for ‘Kombucha Heal-In’ Global Initiative

Los Angeles, Calif. – Kombucha Brewers International (KBI), the leading trade organization committed to promoting and protecting commercial Kombucha brewers around the world, has rallied the industry for a give-back program to help healthcare workers and food banks throughout the U.S. The Kombucha Heal-In is a week-long initiative from May 5-11, with the goal of providing 100,000 bottles of Kombucha to those on the frontlines as a way to protect and provide resilience for these most vulnerable populations.

During the Kombucha Heal-In week, consumers will be encouraged to purchase gift cards from more than 25 participating Kombucha brewers in five different countries. Then, thanks to several sponsors including Gamer Packaging and Revive Kombucha, the total funds from gift card sales will be matched to purchase bottles of Kombucha that will be donated to those on the frontlines. All donations to the healthcare workers and food banks will be made during the week of May 18.

“At KBI, supporting our brewers is at the heart of our organization,” said Hannah Crum, founder and president of Kombucha Brewers International. “With so many of our members being small businesses that have been negatively impacted during this challenging time, we created the Kombucha Heal-In as a collective response to the unfortunate pandemic that has threatened the physical, emotional and economic well-being of humanity. Our relief efforts are two-fold – support our brewers and provide nutrient-dense Kombucha to those who are most in need.”

The organizations that will receive these donations span throughout the U.S. and include Founders Give, an organization in New York City supports healthcare workers on the frontlines, McLaren Hospital in Michigan, and Danbury Fire Department in Connecticut.

“It was also important to us to start the Kombucha Heal-In on Giving Tuesday Now, which is a global day of giving and unity as an emergency response to the unprecedented need caused by COVID-19,” said Crum. “We wanted to join in on the collective efforts of not only our industry, but businesses and citizens worldwide to help spread joy and inspire philanthropy.”

For more information on Kombucha Heal-In or participating brewers and sponsors, visit www.KombuchaBrewers.org/Kombucha-Heal-In.

Kombucha Brewers International (KBI) is a non-profit trade association that represents the commercial Kombucha category globally.

https://kombuchabrewers.org/kombucha-heal-in/