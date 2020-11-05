LIFEAID Beverage Co. Expands “Go!” Line of Powdered Drink Sticks at Three New Retailers

Santa Cruz, Calif. – Earlier this year, LIFEAID Beverage Co. introduced a new line of powdered functional drinks in convenient “stick” packaging: ImmunityAid Go! and FitAid Go!

The LIFEAID brand is renowned in the athletic and sports communities for its range of functional beverages, and the powdered drink sticks are the brand’s first major format innovation. The first powdered drink, ImmunityAid Go! was launched in the first few months of the pandemic and became an immediate sales success through the brand’s already strong e-commerce channels. FitAid Go!, catering to the same fitness- and recovery-conscious people that have made LIFEAID FitAid the top-selling recovery beverage in the US, is also showing strong sales.

This month, LIFEAID Beverage Co. introduces two additional Go! powdered drinks:

FocusAid Go! sticks – With nootropics that blend easily with cold, still or sparkling water to provide energy and support mental focus. Flavor: melon.

sticks – With nootropics that blend easily with cold, still or sparkling water to provide energy and support mental focus. Flavor: melon. PartyAid Go! sticks – With electrolytes to enhance hydration and revitalization. Flavor: berry.

This brings the lineup of LIFEAID Go! functional powders to four, with new flavors expected in 2021. Each variety has its own blend of vitamins, nutrients and functional ingredients, just 5 calories per packet, and mixes easily with 12-16 ounces of still or sparkling water in a glass or re-usable on-the-go water bottle.

Created for ease, portability and “anytime” functional hydration, the LIFEAID brand encourages people to buy the powders and store them wherever they expect they might need them: at home, in the car, in a gym bag or in a suitcase ready for any kind of travel.

Pricing and pack sizing:

Individual 4.5g stick – $1.99

6-pack – $9.99

14-pack – $19.99

30-pack – $39.99

The new LIFEAID Go! functional drink powders will be soon be available at:

Harris Teeter, in December 2020

Vitamin Shoppe, in March 2021

CVS, in April 2021

LIFEAID Go! is already available at HEB, Central Market, Harmons, Army & Air Force Exchange Service and Gold’s Gym locations, and may also be purchased online at lifeaidbevco.com or Amazon.

About LIFEAID Beverage Co.

With a focus on great tasting, wellness- and performance-enhancing, and solutions driven supplement products, the LIFEAID Beverage Co. has become a trusted brand among health- and sports-focused consumers. LIFEAID produces some of the country’s top selling natural energy drinks and is a staple of US gyms, the CrossFit community and HIIT devotees. Located in Santa Cruz, California, LIFEAID offers a range of “vitamins you’ll actually enjoy drinking” in a range of beverages and now, powdered drinks. Visit www.lifeaidbevco.com for more information or to shop online.

