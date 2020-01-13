LIFEAID Beverage Co. Partners with Smoothie King to Create HIIT Workout Smoothie

SANTA CRUZ, Calif.— Smoothies are about to get a lot more ‘functional’ with news that national chain Smoothie King, the world’s leading smoothie brand with 1,000 units worldwide, has created a new HIIT Fit smoothie featuring FITAID formula + paleo protein. LIFEAID co-founder and CEO Orion Melehan confirmed the news last week.

“Smoothies are really the original, functional, multi-ingredient drink,” says Melehan. “They were also a precursor to all the current talk about personalized nutrition in beverage. It’s a fantastic opportunity to bring our nutritional blends to Smoothie King consumers and support the Smoothie King mission to inspire a healthy and active lifestyle.”

Starting in January 2020, Smoothie King locations will offer customers the HIIT Fit smoothie, which has a 40/30/30 balance of carbs, fat and protein and features a powder version of FITAID, the #1 Post-Workout Recovery Drink in America and a longtime favorite of high-intensity interval training devotees. The proprietary FITAID formula contains ingredients such as: BCAAs for muscle recovery, turmeric, natural caffeine from green tea, and other impactful ingredients like Glucosamine, Glutamine, Arginine, B-complex, Vitamins C & D & CoQ10.

Says Melehan, “Proper recovery, particularly from today’s more demanding exercise regimes, requires formulation to address the specific need state of a body’s physical recovery—from fatigue to muscle soreness and muscle development—and Smoothie King’s new HIIT Fit smoothie with FITAID supports that.”

This smoothie not only packs a punch with FITAID’s post-workout recovery formula but additional ingredients help create a powerful 40/30/30 balanced blend, perfect for recovery after any HIIT workout. Smoothie King’s HIIT Fit smoothie with FITAID is available in two different flavors: HIIT Fit Chocolate Cinnamon and HIIT Fit Veggie Mango.

Smoothie King’s HIIT Fit Chocolate Cinnamon smoothie contains a blend of 100% cocoa, bananas, Califia Farms® Almond milk, dates, almond butter, FITAID + paleo protein, and cinnamon.

Smoothie King’s HIIT Fit Veggie Mango smoothie contains a blend of organic spinach, mangoes, almonds, FITAID + paleo protein and bananas.

Both blends are gluten-free, paleo-friendly, high protein, with no added sugar. Consumers will also have the option to add the powdered FITAID + paleo protein to any smoothie on the menu. To find a Smoothie King near you, visit Locations.SmoothieKing.com.

